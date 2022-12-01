Licences of three MSOs cancelled in a month

Total number of registered MSOs stand at 1748 as of November 30, 2022

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) cancelled the licences of three multi-system operators (MSOs) in a month, October 31 and November 30, 2022. Amaravara Indigital Media Services, Star Digital Cable Network and Digital Homecast Network had their MSO licence cancelled.

Further, the ministry granted only one new MSO licence between October 31, 2022 and November 30, 2022. ST Broadband Cable Service is the only MSO to receive the new licence on November 11, 2022.

MIB also granted three provisional registration to Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Ltd, Godfather Communication Pvt. Ltd and M/s Intermedia Cable Communication Pvt. Ltd.

Also, MIB closed the application of SITI Digital Home Cast Narwana Pvt. Ltd. as the applicant failed to submit requisite documents.

The total number of registered MSOs has declined to 1748 as of November 30, 2022 from 1753 on October 31, 2022.

