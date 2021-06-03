Indian Idol 12 enters Top 5 programs list in Hindi GEC (Urban): BARC W20

In week 20 of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, Star Utsav continued to lead the Hindi (U+R) and rural market whereas Star Plus dominated Urban Hindi GEC. In the top five programs list, across markets, Star Plus’ shows took the lead. However, in the urban market, Sony Entertainment Television (SET)’s singing reality show Indian Idol Season 12 entered the top five this week, while Sony SAB’ Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' maintained its fifth spot in the market.

Hindi GEC (Urban+ Rural)

Star Utsav continued to dominate the top ten channel list in Hindi GEC (U+R) in week 21. The channel registered 2965.61 (000s) AMA followed by Star Plus on the second spot with 2805.55 (000s) AMA and Sony Sab on the third spot with 2547.91 (000s) AMA. Sony Pal and Colors Rishtey bagged fourth and fifth spots with 1575.19 (000s) AMA and 1506.37 (000s) AMA respectively.

Meanwhile, there is no change in the top five program list of this week except the fifth spot. Star Utsav’s 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' led the list with 15146 (000s)AMA followed by Star Plus’ show 'Ghum Hai Kiskikey Pyaar Mein' on the second spot with 12519 (000s) AMA. Star Plus’ 'Imli and Anupamaa' stood on the third and fourth spot with 11882 and 11799 (000s) AMA respectively, whereas Sony SAB’s 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' bagged the fifth spot with 9927 (000s) AMA.

Hindi GEC (Rural)

Star Utsav continued to lead the rural market with 2104.48 (000s) AMA followed by Colors Rishety on the second slot with 1090.81 (000s) AMA and Zee Anmol in the third slot with 1039.26(000s) AMA. Meanwhile, Sony Pal and Star Plus stood in the fourth and fifth slots with 1007.22 (000s) AMA and 936.28 (000s) AMA respectively.

In the rural market, Star Utsav’s 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' bagged the first spot in the top five programs with 10909 (000s)AMA followed by Zee Anmol’s 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' on the second with 5559 (000s) AMA. Meanwhile, Star Pus’ show 'Imli and 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein' were on the third and fourth spots with 4434 (000s)AMA and 4421 (000s)AMA respectively. 'Kundali Bhagya' on Zee Anmol stood at number five with 4306 (000s) AMA.

Hindi GEC (Urban)

Star Plus has maintained its leading position in the Urban market with 1869.27 (000s) AMA followed by Sony Sab at the second slot with 1721.53(000s) AMA and Colors on the third spot with 983.04 (000s) AMA. Sony Entertainment Television and Star Utsav bagged fourth and fifth spots with 918.03 (000s) AMA and 861.13 (000s) AMA respectively.

In the top five programs this week, Star Plus’s 'Anupamaa' bagged the first position with 8464 (000s)AMA followed by channels another shows 'Ghum Hai Kisi key Pyaar Meii' and 'Imili' on second and third slot with 8098 and 7448 (000s)AMA respectively. There is a new entrant in the top five this week. Sony Entertainment Television (SET)’s Indian Idol stood at fourth position with 7107 (000s) AMA whereas Sony SAB bagged the fifth spot with 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' with 6964 (000s) AMA.

