‘If NTO 2.0 is implemented, cable TV operators will go out of business’

A Delhi-based cable operators’ association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to stop the implementation of NTO 2.0.

In its letter dated December 28, the All Local Cable Operators Association, has claimed that the implementation of NTO 2.0 will lead to unemployment of lakhs of families connected with the cable TV industry. They have alleged that TRAI and broadcasters are “forcibly pressurizing” MSOs to implement the new tariff order, which will lead to cable TV operators, national MSOs and independent MSOs incur huge losses.

“We want to draw your kind attention towards the wrongly made regulation on cable TV, namely New Tariff Order 2.0 which TRAI is going to implement on 1st January 2022. This will lead to unemployment of lakhs of families connected with the cable TV industry in India. TRAI and broadcasters are forcibly pressurizing MSOs to implement the new tariff order, which will lead to cable TV operator, national MSOs and independent MSOs into huge losses,” read the letter.

“New Tariff Order 1.0 has already done a lot of loss to the cable industry, and if implemented, New Tariff Order 2.0 in the current situation, there is a possibility of huge loss in the cable TV industry. And also the sword of unemployment and starvation will hang over several lakhs of people, due to which the cable TV operators all over the country will go out of business. Cable operators who have made this industry with their blood and sweat, are today in a state of confusion about their existence in the industry as the first tariff order of TRAI has affected the consumers very badly. It was totally not in the favour of the consumers & local cable operators of India. Watching cable TV is not only expensive, but many consumers today are sitting in a quiet posture without entertainment without cable TV, for which full credit goes to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India and TRAI. TRAI took care of only the interests of broadcaster and their revenue by giving growth to broadcasters only,” alleged the letter.

“It seems that TRAI is forcibly imposing tariff orders on the cable industry only to reduce the rights of the consumers and increase the revenue of the broadcaster.”

“Many cable TV operators and their staff will become unemployed if this New Tariff Order 2.0 is implemented. A number of people have already left this business due to low revenue sharing/low earning. It will be impossible to maintain existence after this New Tariff Order 2. It is our humble request to you on behalf of all the Local Cable Operators, MSOs and their staff, to take action on this and stop this,” added the letter.

