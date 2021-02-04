HC: Hearing on Partho Dasgupta’s bail plea adjourned till Feb 9

The former BARC CEO has sought bail on the ground that other accused in the case have been granted bail

The Bombay High Court has adjourned till February 9 the hearing on the bail plea of former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta who has been arrested in connection with the alleged TRP scam, according to media reports.

Dasgupta was arrested by Mumbai Police on December 24, 2020. He has sought bail on the ground that other accused in the case have been granted bail.

During the hearing, Dasgupta’s counsels Abad Ponda and Shardul Singh reportedly told the high court that he is unwell and needed medical attention.

According to reports, Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hire asked the HC to grant some time since he was appointed to the case only on Monday.

On January 19, a sessions court in Mumbai rejected Dasgupta's bail plea.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)