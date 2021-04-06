Hansa Research parts ways with BARC, MDL

Sources at MDL said that both Hansa and MDL/BARC have mutually agreed to disengage

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 6, 2021 10:32 AM
hansa

Hansa Research, the agency that manages panel homes for BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) India and MDL (Meteorology Data Private Limited), has claimed to withdraw their service to MDL and BARC by June 30, 2021. 

However, according to sources at MDL, Hansa and MDL had mutually agreed to disengage. MDL which is well equipped currently, provides services of data collection and panel home management across parts of India and will continue to do so without any interruption.

Praveen Nijhara, CEO, in a letter to MDL, “We haven't heard from you for over four months though there was a sense of urgency to get our response to the RFP by 17th November, with a deadline to finalise the new vendors/contractors by 1st December 2020. We assume you have finalised the new set of vendors for managing your panel homes and that we can now be relieved of our duties.” 

He further mentioned, “In any event, kindly treat this as notice of withdrawal of our services to MDL/BARC. We would like to withdraw our service to MDL/BARC by 30th June 2021. We assume this notice in excess of three months will be an adequate notice period for you to make alternative arrangements, which process you had already started in November 2020."

Some Hansa employees were embroiled in the TRP controversy and were arrested for allegedly tampering with the bar-o-meters installed in certain homes.  According to the Mumbai Police, the said employees had fudged the meter readings at the behest of certain channels in exchange for money.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Barc india Hansa reseach Mdl internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
times

Times Network bags 22 awards at enba 2020; MK Anand adjudged CEO of the Year
17 hours ago

newsnext

NEWSNEXT 2021: 'The viewer wants the journalist to tell them what is right or wrong'
19 hours ago

newsnext 2021

NEWSNEXT 2021 Conference: Industry watchers discuss brand building on news TV
1 day ago