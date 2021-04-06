Hansa Research parts ways with BARC, MDL

Hansa Research, the agency that manages panel homes for BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) India and MDL (Meteorology Data Private Limited), has claimed to withdraw their service to MDL and BARC by June 30, 2021.

However, according to sources at MDL, Hansa and MDL had mutually agreed to disengage. MDL which is well equipped currently, provides services of data collection and panel home management across parts of India and will continue to do so without any interruption.

Praveen Nijhara, CEO, in a letter to MDL, “We haven't heard from you for over four months though there was a sense of urgency to get our response to the RFP by 17th November, with a deadline to finalise the new vendors/contractors by 1st December 2020. We assume you have finalised the new set of vendors for managing your panel homes and that we can now be relieved of our duties.”

He further mentioned, “In any event, kindly treat this as notice of withdrawal of our services to MDL/BARC. We would like to withdraw our service to MDL/BARC by 30th June 2021. We assume this notice in excess of three months will be an adequate notice period for you to make alternative arrangements, which process you had already started in November 2020."

Some Hansa employees were embroiled in the TRP controversy and were arrested for allegedly tampering with the bar-o-meters installed in certain homes. According to the Mumbai Police, the said employees had fudged the meter readings at the behest of certain channels in exchange for money.

