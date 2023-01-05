Govt approves Rs 2,500 cr for upgrading Prasar Bharati infrastructure

‘NDTV’s commitment to independent journalism will be preserved and nurtured’

The channel’s commitment to independent journalism and its much-valued culture are as important and valuable to our new stakeholder as to us, says NDTV CEO Suparna Singh in a letter to the employees

As Adani Group on Friday announced that it has acquired a majority stake in NDTV, Group President Suparna Singh wrote a letter to the staff about the “very big transition”.

“As all of you know, we are in the midst of a very big transition. Thank you for working with exceptional commitment through the past few months. It would have been easy to be distracted; instead, we have won some of the biggest awards for journalism during this period. Only Team NDTV could have accomplished this,” read the letter accessed by e4m.

“Radhika and Prannoy informed the company on the 23rd of their decision to divest most of their stake in NDTV to the AMG Media Network, which is now the single-largest shareholder of NDTV. Radhika and Prannoy have today resigned as Co- Chairpersons.”

“Radhika and Prannoy have been the heart and soul of NDTV, its IQ and its EQ. Most people hunt high and low for one North Star; we were blessed with two. They are exemplary journalists, the most generous of leaders, and exceptional mentors. They have set record landmarks in the world of television news; for so many of us, they are what drew us to this profession. We hold on fiercely to everything they have taught us and aspire to make them proud of the institution and the team that they created.”

“NDTV is legendary for its collective spirit and concern. We look out for each other, and work with transparency and trust. This remains our guiding principle as we move ahead, always mindful of how we got here. For that, we now and forever thank Radhika and Prannoy. I owe them an infinite debt of gratitude. I know you feel the same.”

“The management team, our editorial team, and I have met with Sanjay Pugalia, CEO of the AMG Media Network, and held extensive discussions about how we will operate. Sanjay has assured all of us that the DNA of NDTV, its commitment to independent journalism and its much-valued culture (we are family, NDTV is our home) will be preserved and nurtured, and that these principles are as important and valuable to our new stakeholder as to us.”