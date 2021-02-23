Former TRAI chairman Rahul Khullar passes away

Khullar was TRAI chief for three years from May 2012

Former chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Rahul Khullar passed away Tuesday morning. According to media reports, Khullar departed following a long illness.

A 1975-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Khullar was appointed as TRAI chief in May 2012. He served TRAI for three years. Before being appointed as TRAI chief, he was a secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Trade.

Khullar was a post graduate in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics.

