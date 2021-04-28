'With TV, 2 fundamental factors of advertisements, affectivity & efficiency, are on point'

At the e4m TV First Conference, the panellists agreed on how TV continues to be the dominant medium when it comes to offering the highest reach

TV still is the best option for communication in advertising, said brands at e4m First TV conference on April 27, 2021.

While panelists agreed that TV still is the most popular means of communication for brands, they also agreed on the importance of adaption and integration.

Deba Ghoshal, Vice President and Head of Marketing, Voltas Limited said, “Connected TV is what we are looking at right now. The TV industry has not shrunk, it has just changed its devices. People still like to watch content on TV but since devices have multiplied, we need to be more connected in our messaging across devices. You need to be integrated to create a story that would reach a wider audience. TV is the best platform to create a story and it also brings you longevity and this residual impact of the story also matters.”

For Ajay Dang, Joint Executive President, Head Marketing, Ultratech Cement, advertising is not only for sale or passing on information. “That is a very limiting definition of advertising. What we first need to understand is what we are trying to achieve. With television, the two fundamental factors of advertisements, affectivity and efficiency, are on point,” he said.

Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director – Marketing (Chocolates), Insights and Analytics, Mondelez India said, “Building awareness for our brand in a distinctive, integrated way is the most important thing for us and TV has the most central role in the same. In many ways as the role of TV changes, the perspective in which we plan has changed over time. Whatever video content is created is adaptable as per the medium and while TV remains important we cannot ignore what digital has done. For instance, look at what Instagram has done for food in creating the tempt factor.”

Sujatha V Kumar, Head of Marketing for India and South Asia, VISA, highlighted the key constituents of multiscreen planning. “Knowing your audience and tailoring your content accordingly, how do you use tech and how do you use your analytics are three very important factors,” she said.

“There is no question about the fact that we are living in a multiscreen world. What is interesting is that TV still remains dominant because it finally provides the reach as no other medium can. For the reach, we use TV, and for personalization, we use digital,” she added.

According to Sriram Padmanabhan, Marketing Director at Danone India, a lot of incremental sales come from non users. “Often called the infrequent users of the category are the ones who bring incremental sales but is very hard to push consumption and that is where I find TV being a salient medium for reaching out to a large section of people consistently and also having the largest output at the same time.,” he said.

For HUL, what matters is not just market share but the way they look at evaluating success. “It is not just about being competitive but also being responsible. So alongside being competitive, it is about being more responsible in a sustainable way. At the end of the day being profitable is important, however, other important factors are what you communicate and how you communicate it,” said Anusha Gupta, Global Marketing Manager, Ponds, HUL.

