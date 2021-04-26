Eenadu Television set to venture into kids genre with ETV Bal Bharat in 12 languages

The competition in the kids' TV genre is all set to heat up with the entry of Hyderabad-based Eenadu Television (ETV Network). The broadcaster, which owns and operates 10 Telugu entertainment and news channels, is all set to launch a bouquet of 12 children’s television channels in 11 Indian languages and English on 27th April. This is the biggest multi-channel roll-out by an Indian broadcaster in one go.

ETV Bal Bharat will be available in Indian languages like Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil besides English. Conceived to celebrate childhood marked by inquisitiveness and playful spirit, ETV Bal Bharat would bring exciting content that children can relate to – creating immense value and resonance.



Besides Indian languages, ETV Bal Bharat will also be available in SD and HD formats in multiple language audio feeds. Barring ETV Bal Bharat HD, all the other language channels and the SD feed have been priced at Rs 3.2 for subscribers. ETV Bal Bharat HD has an MRP of Rs 4.8.



The programming with a timeless vibe includes stylishly-told animation series like Abhimanyu, Chotu, Lombu & Robu, film every day, and special programming for the weekends.



The exclusive programming with a blend of animation and live-action is designed to deliver a world of kidotainment for its young viewers. The dedicated TV channels with an eclectic blend of gripping stories and fascinating characters would bring tales of adventure, action, and comedy. The channels will also delve into varied genres like mystery, fantasy, and films.



The network said that the shows are embedded with the flavours and values that are core to a region will strike an instant chord with the viewers.



Promoted by Ramoji Rao, ETV Network has 12 channels in its bouquet. These include news channels ETV Telangana and ETV Andhra Pradesh. The entertainment channels are available in both SD and HD. These include ETV, ETV Cinema, ETV Plus, ETV Abhiruchi, ETV HD, ETV Plus HD, and ETV Cinema HD.

The launch of 12 children's channels in multiple languages will take the network's channel count to 24.

The kids' genre is dominated by players like Viacom18, Star Disney India, and WarnerMedia with players like Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and Discovery Communications India also having a significant presence. In the regional kids' TV space, Sun TV Network has a significant presence in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets. The mainline broadcasters also have multiple feeds in languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali.



The Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2021 pegs the kids' genre ad revenue at Rs 400-500 crore. As per the report, the genre had seen a 9% de-growth in FCT in 2020 compared to 2019.



According to a BARC report, the kids' genre is the fourth largest viewership category in India with a 7% share of total viewership. In 2020, the kid's genre had seen a 27% growth in viewership with 74 billion weekly viewing minutes compared to 58 billion weekly viewing minutes in 2019.



The genre had registered a 6% drop in ad volumes at 47 million seconds in 2020 compared to 50 million viewing minutes in 2019. The genre's share of ad volumes stood at 3%.



The report also noted that the availability of kids' content in local languages has been a prime driver of viewership for the genre over the years as well as its spread in the regional markets. Further, the channels that simulcast in multiple languages account for the largest share of the viewership within that genre.

