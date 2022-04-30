e4m NewsNext conference & enba today: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur to be chief guest

While the conference will be held virtually, the award ceremony will take place at The Imperial, New Delhi

The 14th edition of the exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (enba) will be announced today. Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur will be the chief guest at the event.

The ceremony will be held at The Imperial Lawns, The Imperial, New Delhi. The coveted enba celebrates the remarkable work done by the news industry. This is a recognition for all members of the media fraternity who are helping shape the future of broadcasting in India.

The awards will be given in several categories, including Best News Channel of the Year Hindi & English, Best CEO of the Year, Best Editor-in-Chief & Best Anchors.

For the awards this year, e4m received 1000-plus applications in 126 categories. Entries were received from all major news channels such as Aaj Tak, ABP, BBC World News, CNBC, CNN News18, NDTV, News 24, Times Now, Zee News and many regional channels.

The winners have been selected by eminent jury members. The jury meet took place on April 15 & 16, 2022. This year, the jury has been led by Harivansh Narayan Singh - Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha.

The award ceremony will be preceded by a day-long virtual conference, e4m NewsNext. The conference will see some of the leading names from the media industry coming together for insightful discussions. The conference is presented by Adfactors PR and powered by Media Mantra.

e4m NewsNext will start with a 11 am. The first session of the day will be a keynote & fireside chat with Uday Mahukar, Information Commisioner, GOI, Political Analyst & Author. Up next will be a panel discussion on the topic ‘Addressing The Crisis In Today's Journalism’. The panel will have Rishabh Gulati, Managing Editor News X; veteran journalist Alok Mehta; Chintamani Rao, Strategic Marketing and Media Consultant; and Dr Bhuvan Lal, Author and Filmmaker. The discussion will be moderated by Tarun Nangia, Associate Editor Special Projects, News X.

The next session will be a Fireside Chat between Avinash Kaul, CEO, Network18 & MD History, TV18 and Sudhir Mishra Managing Partner Trustlegal. This will be followed by yet another interesting Fireside Chat with Vikram Chandra, Founder & CEO, Editorji Technologies.

The stage will then be taken over another panel of experts to debate on the topic: Who brought down the level of media discourse? The panel will have Shazia Illmi, BJP; Anurag Bhadouria, SP; Saeed Ansari, Executive Editor and Anchor, Aaj Tak; Rana Yashwant, Managing Editor, India News Network; and Charu Pragya, BJP. The discussion will be moderated by Naziya Alvi Rahman, Editor, exchange4media.

The insightful panel discussion will be followed by yet another insightful keynote by Supriya Prasad, News Director, Aaj Tak, India Today and GNT.

After the panel discussion, it will be time for a Keynote & Fireside Chat with Shashi Sinha , CEO, IPG Mediabrands, India & Chairman, BARC India & Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder & Director e4m Group. Up next will be a Fireside Chat with Shamsher Singh, Managing Editor , Zee Hindustan & Anand Parashar, Deputy News Editor, Samachar4Media.

The last session of the day will be a panel discussion on the topic ‘Perils Of Reporting From A War Zone’. The panel will have Sweta Singh, Sr Executive Editor, Special Programming, Aaj Tak; Vineet Malhotra, Consulting Editor NewsX; Karan Bhatia, Consultant, Strategic Business Consultant, exchange4media; Gaurav C Sawant, Sr Executive Editor, India Today & Aaj Tak; and Megha Sharma, Assistant Executive Editor, NewsX. The discussion will be moderated by Ruhail Amin, Sr Editor, exchange4media.

To attend the conference, please register here

https://e4mevents.com/webinar/news-next-2022/register

