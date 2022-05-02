enba 2021: The Evening In Pictures

Take a look at some special moments captured through the evening

The exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (enba) were announced on April 30. Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur was the chief guest of the event.

The enba awards celebrated the best works of the broadcast industry where Aaj Tak won the News Channel of the Year- Hindi award and Times Now won the News Channel of the Year- English honour. India Ahead News was declared the Best Debutante Channel of the Year- English award and Times Now Navbharat walked away with the title of Best Debutante Channel of the Year- Hindi.

While, Avinash Pandey of ABP Network was named the CEO of the Year, Times Now's Rahul Shivshankar and Aaj Tak's Supriya Prasad bagged the awards in News Television- Editor-in-Chief for English and Hindi categories, respectively.

