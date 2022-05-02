‘Media continues to play important & impactful role’

Harivansh Narayan Singh, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, who was also Jury Chair for enba 2021, spoke about the importance of media and the changing landscape at the conference

Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, graced exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards and shared words of appreciation and encouragement for the media fraternity.

“This is a forum to honour media personalities who have contributed to its impact and rise immensely,” said Singh.

Excerpts of the speech below:

It was my honour to chair the jury of the prestigious ENBA for the second time. For this, I want to thank the exchange4media group and Dr Annurag Batra for giving me this opportunity to spearhead this powerful jury.

I have been fortunate to be a member of the media in my earlier days as a journalist. During this time, I have been a witness to the changing social and economic landscape and I have written and covered them extensively. To all the media present here, I have seen your works as part of the jury this year, and I must say the media continues to play an important and impactful role for which I must thank everyone who has joined us on this forum.

With time the fourth pillar of democracy has strengthened further. Though there may be differences in the way channels cover different issues and have their perspectives, I must admit that the advent of new technology has made news gathering more challenging than before.

Coming to the jury process, it was not easy to select winners because there was a close competition and it was a challenging task for us. I want to take this opportunity and congratulate the jury for ensuring that we selected the deserving winners for this prestigious award.

I want to also extend my gratitude Dr Annurag Batra and his team who have facilitated the jury process with such ease, and for all their efforts to make this event happen.

