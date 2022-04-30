enba 2021 celebrates the best works of broadcast industry

The coveted exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (enba) were announced on Saturday in the presence of Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur who was the chief guest of the event.

Aaj Tak won the News Channel of the Year- Hindi award and Times Now won the News Channel of the Year- English honour. India Ahead News was declared the Best Debutante Channel of the Year- English award and Times Now Navbharat walked away with the title of Best Debutante Channel of the Year- Hindi.

The Best Hindi Anchor award was won by News18's Amish Devgan, and Bhupendra Chaubey of India Ahead News won Best English Anchor.

Among the other big honours, Avinash Pandey of ABP Network was named the CEO of the Year. Times Now's Rahul Shivshankar and Aaj Tak's Supriya Prasad bagged the awards in News Television--Editor-in-Chief for English and Hindi categories respectively.

The awards celebrating the best news broadcasters and TV media organisations across the country were announced at the Imperial Hotel in New Delhi. The event was attended by top journalists, broadcasters and media executives from across the country.

Covering a wide range of categories, across both English and regional language and news programming, the awards and their winners were selected by an esteemed panel of jurists, which include some of the leading luminaries in the media landscape.

The awards were preceded by e4m NewsNext Conference which saw in-depth panel discussions and keynote speeches.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)