DEN Q3 consolidated net profit zooms to Rs 60 cr

Cable distribution company DEN Networks posted a 390% growth in its quarterly net profit at Rs 60 crore for the quarter ended 31st December 2020 as against Rs 12 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company, which has cable & broadband operations covering 500+ cities/towns across 13 key states, posted an EBITDA growth of 12% at Rs 65 crore compared to Rs 58 crore.

DEN has registered an 8% YoY growth at Rs 342 crore compared to Rs 318 crore. Subscription revenue saw a 3% dip at Rs 201 crore compared to Rs 206 crore. Placement/marketing income jumped 22% to Rs 106 crore from Rs 87 crore.

Total costs rose 7% at Rs 277 crore from Rs 260 crore. Content costs expanded by 14% to Rs 161 crore.

In terms of segment results, the company's cable network distribution business reported a decline in operating profit at Rs 2.62 crore compared to Rs 6.2 crore. Revenue from the segment jumped to Rs 322.8 crore from Rs 300.46 crore.

The company narrowed its operating loss from the broadband business to Rs 1.75 crore from Rs 5.4 crore in the previous fiscal. Revenue jumped to Rs 19.2 crore from Rs 17.6 crore. Currently, the company has enabled fixed broadband services across 41 cities/towns.

