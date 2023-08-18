Cricket, Bigg Boss or Quiz: Too many options for brands, but will KBC’s ad game suffer?
Some industry watchers believe that KBC 15 may not see a 100% ad inventory sell-out as there could be a shift of eyeballs and ad spends
Reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), which is back on Sony Entertainment Television with its 15th season, is attracting sponsors and advertisers in good numbers. While the iconic quiz show is known to pulls brands, old and new, it may not have an easy run this year, feel some industry experts. According to them, the show may have to face some competition from big cricket events and other popular IPs such as Bigg Boss scheduled during the festive season. In fact, some industry watchers believe that the property may not see a 100% ad inventory sell-out as there could be a shift of eyeballs and ad spends.
Speaking to exchange4media, Vinay Hegde, Chief Buying Officer, Madison Media, shared, “Sony has signed up sponsors. However, with 90-100 episodes to sell, and Asia Cup & World Cup in between during the festive season, inventory may not see a 100% off-take.”
According to Hegde, there could be a decline in viewership due to big cricket events in the festive season. “Festive season should see KBC fare well with special episodes etc. That said, this year, cricket could see some shift of eyeballs and spending during the festive period. Bigg Boss would also start off during the same period.”
A media planner, who did not wish to be named, too believes that it is not going to be easy for Sony this year.
“Judging by the demand, they should be able to do (ad inventory sales) 10-15% higher than last year. There are 100 episodes and 18 minutes of advertising is available per episode. So not going to be easy. Also, this year they are coming up with a lot of integration ideas for brands which they are trying to monetise,” he said.
Talking about hiking ad rates, Hegde said that it will be a challenge for Sony as it would be balancing rates and inventory to maximise revenues. “And try to add to it through creative integration options,” he said.
For example, Hyundai Motor India is offering its newly launched SUV Exter as a prize for the contestant who ends up winning Rs 1 crore and Verna for the contestant who wins Rs 7 crore. Also, like last edition, the contestants who cross the second stage of the show (Rs 3.2 lakhs) will get an annual supply of Gowardhan Ghee (Parag Milk Foods).
Also, Xiaomi, which is one of the sponsors, has joined hands with the show to introduce a fresh dimension to the 'Video Call a Friend' lifeline through the 5G technology.
Commenting on the partnership, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer at Xiaomi India said, “KBC has been an integral part of Indian households for years. Like the show, Xiaomi India has been touching millions of hearts in its 9 years of journey in India. Both are rooted in authenticity and dedicated to connecting with the masses. Through this collaboration, we are delighted to introduce a fresh dimension to the 'Video Call a Friend' lifeline through our 5G technology."
While some industry players anticipate a shift in ad monies and viewership, others feel the show is too big to get affected. According to them, KBC has brands that have been consistently associated with it and then there are some new ones that have come onboard with high expectations in terms of revenue and viewership in the festive season. In their opinion, it is the show host superstar Amitabh Bachchan who brings in the trust factor for brands.
Said Vishal Shah, Managing Partner, Essencemediacom India, "KBC is a big show as it brings Amitabh Bachchan and has consistent sponsors like Asian Paints, Cadburys and Ultra Tech. Association with this show makes the brands a household name. It is an opportunity for them to connect with audiences. Due to Mr Bachchan, the cost of the show is high and brands leverage from that and trust factor is in multi-fold ways. The show will be a good break for the audiences as so much cricket has happened this year.”
“Opportunities have doubled now as there is both TV and digital. There is a separate audience for both and with OTT getting bigger, the reach is wider. Viewership will be more,” Shah added.
When asked about the face-off with cricket series and the possible shift of eyeballs and ad monies, Neeraj Vyas, Business Head - Sony Entertainment Television, Sony SAB, PAL, and Sony MAX Movie Cluster said, “Season after season, KBC has enjoyed diverse participation from brands across categories, not only existing partners but also by building new associations. Our primary objective is to provide a win-win for all the stakeholders of this show –advertisers, sponsors and viewers by curating an amalgamation of compelling content, targeted advertising solutions, and seamless brand integrations.”
“The 15th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is Co-Presented by Hyundai Motor India Limited and Co-Powered by Asian Paints, Ultratech Cement, Mondelez India, and Parag Milk Foods. With Banking Partner – State Bank of India and Special Partner – Vicco Laboratories, the show’s Associate Sponsors are Xiaomi, MRF, Bikaji, RC Plasto Tanks and Pipes, Kalyan Jewellers, and Cera Sanitaryware. The reality quiz show also has a large partnership deal with the Reserve Bank of India, he added.
KBC 15 has got onboard Hyundai Motor India Ltd as a co-presenter. It will be co-powered by Asian Paints, Ultratech Cement, Cadburys Dairy Milk and Gowardhan Ghee. The State Bank of India is the banking partner for the show while Vicco Laboratories is the special sponsor. Among the associate sponsors of the show are Xiaomi, MRF, Bikaji, RC Plasto Tanks and Pipes, Kalyan Jewellers and Cera Sanitaryware. The quiz show also has a large partnership deal with the Reserve Bank of India. Among new sponsors, there is Vicco, Bikaji and Cera.
KBC Season 15 premiered on Sony Entertainment Television channel on August 14 and will air every Monday to Friday at 9 pm.
Launching the show, Sony in a statement said, “The perfect amalgamation of knowledge and entertainment, megastar Amitabh Bachchan hosts this reality show with elan and gravitas. With the promise of a #NewBeginning, Kaun Banega Crorepati will capture the essence of the progress that India is making, bringing forth some remarkable changes that will make the game play tougher and far more engaging.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
SEBI bars Zee promoters from holding directorial positions in ZEE-Sony merged entity
The modified order said that Subhash Chandra and his son Punit Goenka cannot hold director roles in group companies till the investigation by SEBI is concluded
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 8:15 AM | 1 min read
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday said that Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra and his son Punit Goenka cannot hold director positions in group companies, including Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Zee Media Corp and the proposed Zee-Sony merger until the investigation by the regulator ends.
The two are being investigated by SEBI for alleged fund diversion. The probe will reportedly be completed in eight months.
The order barring the two from being directors in any listed company was originally passed on June 12 and was modified on August 14.
Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch signed the 91-page order, which now stands to impact Punit Goenka's role in the Zee-Sony merged entity, which was approved by NLCT last week.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Culver Max Entertainment: Total income up to Rs 6912 crore in FY23
11% drop in advertising revenue
By Aditi Gupta | Aug 14, 2023 5:00 PM | 2 min read
Culver Max Entertainment's (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India) consolidated revenue from operations for the fiscal ended 31st March 2023 has declined to Rs 6684.9 crore from Rs 6746.3 crore in the previous fiscal ended 31st March 2022.
According to the company's financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler, its total income increased to Rs 6912 crore in FY23 from Rs 6867.5 crore in FY22. However, its advertising revenue declined by 11 % by the end of FY2023 at Rs 3286.5 crore from Rs 3709.7 in FY2022.
Employee benefit expenses of the company came down to Rs 5420.9 crore in FY23 from Rs 6246.1 crore in FY22 with maximum decline in the salaries and wages category by around Rs 1,000 crores.
The company saw a jump in subscription income by 7 % to Rs 3134.6 crore in FY2023 from Rs 2906.4 crore in 2022.
Under the segment of income from distribution and licensing of movies, the company saw a sharp decline from Rs 8.9 crore to Rs 3.8 crore in FY23.
The company’s total expenses declined from Rs 5,594.6 crore to Rs 5,553.1 crore but the advertising and sales promotions expenses went up from Rs 8004.23 crore to Rs 8642.35 crore.
Broadcast cost of the company went up from Rs 5121 crore to Rs 5689 crore in FY23 while the cost of programs, films and other rights went down from Rs 3119.5 crore to Rs 3013.4 crore.
The company's name changed from Sony Pictures Networks India to Culver Max Entertainment effective from April 20, 2022.
Sony Pictures Networks is the consumer-facing identity of Culver Max Entertainment, which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation, Japan.
Culver Max Entertainment owns and operates 26 channels across GEC, movie, sports, infotainment, and kids’ genres. It also runs the video streaming platform SonyLIV.
Recently, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the Culver Max Entertainment and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) merger, paving the way for formation of a media giant. While Culver Max/Sony Pictures has over 700 million followers, ZEEL boasts of over 1.3 billion viewers worldwide.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Prasar Bharati gears up for Independence Day coverage
Doordarshan has deployed 41 Cameras. Of these 36 have been deployed at Red Fort and 5 at Rajghat. This includes 5 robotic unmanned cameras
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 4:55 PM | 2 min read
Ahead of 77th Independence Day, Prasar Bharati has made elaborate arrangements for the live coverage of the festivities from Red Fort. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will lead the Nation in celebrating the 77th Independence Day from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 2023. He will unfurl the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.
This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021 and will, once again, usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’ with renewed vigor to realize Shri Narendra Modi’s dream of making India a developed country by 2047. A number of new initiatives have been taken to celebrate the 77th Independence Day. A large number of guests have been invited as compared to last year.
DD and AIR coverage of Independence Day celebrations will begin with the broadcast of President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu’s message to the nation on the eve of Independence Day, 14th August at 7 PM.
Doordarshan’s live coverage of Independence Day celebrations this 15th August will be covered by more than 40 camera views to give a rich and wide perspective of the historical moment when Prime Minister Modi unfurls the Tricolour at the Red Fort.
To bring you such mesmerizing experience, Doordarshan has deployed 41 Cameras. Of these 36 have been deployed at Red Fort and 5 at Rajghat. This includes 5 robotic unmanned cameras. The intricate setup also has in addition two 360-degree view cameras. 4 cameras have been mounted on Jimmy Jibs and 1 on Scissor Crane to give dynamic camera angles to the event.
A strong and experienced team has been deployed for the live coverage of Prime Minister’s speech on 15th August, with the live scheduled to start at 6:15 am. The deployed camera team includes two female camerapersons. The live coverage will be carried across the network of Doordarshan with sign language translation on Doordarshan News. The coverage will be accompanied by a simultaneous live stream on YouTube.
National channels of All India Radio will broadcast the entire celebration Live in English and Hindi commentary. All India Radio will broadcast various patriotic and cultural programmes throughout the day.
The regional stations of Doordarshan and Akashwani in different states will broadcast local Independence Day celebrations in their respective states.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TV Today Q1 revenue stands at Rs 223 crore
The growth was due to improved performance by both TV and digital, the network said
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 2:34 PM | 1 min read
TV Today Network has posted a 2.1% year-on-year (YoY) growth in TV segment, largely on the back of lower pricing for Q1 2023-2024, for the period ending June 30.
TVTN’s Q1 revenue rose 2.6 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 222.7 crore, which is still down by 9 per cent versus pre-COVID level. The growth was due to improved performance by both TV and digital, which posted overall revenue of 76.4 per cent and 22 per cent respectively.
But, the revenue from the digital segment grew just two per cent due to a large chunk of ad spend contribution scaled down that came from new age, e-commerce and gaming companies.
It is anticipated that the elections-led traction will drive better ad growth, according to Elara Capital’s Karan Taurani. He said, “Expect ad revenue to pick up in the near-to-medium term, helped by the festival season and positive impact from general elections (may start to play out in Q4FY24).”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
SC: Guidelines to be issued for regulation of TV channels
The bench said ‘self-regulation’ has proved ineffective for TV channels
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 1:42 PM | 1 min read
The Supreme Court has said that guidelines will be issued for regulation of TV channel as self-regulation has "proved to be ineffective".
The bench has said that the rules have to be made stringent since otherwise, the TV channels would not comply.
The court has also sought suggestions on the present penalty of Rs 1 lakh.
The observations was made while hearing an appeal by NBA against a Bombay HC verdict about the lack of teeth in self-regulation of TV channels.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Dealing with fabricated misinformation biggest challenge for journalists: Sudhir Chaudhary
In this series ‘Headline Makers’, we profile top names from India's most reputed news organisations
By Ruhail Amin | Aug 14, 2023 2:04 PM | 6 min read
Headline Makers profiles the top names from India's most reputed news organisations. In this part, we bring you an exclusive interview with Sudhir Chaudhary, Consulting Editor of Aaj Tak, where he talks about his three-decade-long career in TV journalism, his take on trolls and critics and his views on the future of TV News.
Excerpts:
It has been a year since you started your new show Black and White on Aaj Tak. How has the journey been?
It has been a very pleasant and very satisfying journey. When I came to Aaj Tak, which is the biggest platform in the country and so prestigious, I was a little nervous thinking how much my viewers would accept this new show.
It felt like I am starting my journey again. It was like attempting to make a ‘Sholay 2’ and ensuring it becomes equally successful as the cult classic.
Now, when I go in the middle of the public, they tell me how much they love the show. I’m happy that the audience has accepted it very quickly and showered their love.
And what about Seedhi Baat?
I am enjoying hosting both shows and I hope that the audience is happy to see me in this new format.
You have been part of newsrooms for close to three decades. How have newsrooms changed over the years?
I think the biggest difference is technology. Thirty years ago, when I started my career, it was a completely different era.
In 1999 when I was covering the Kargil war, the biggest challenge was - how to get the footage from Kargil to Delhi? I did an interview with Captain Vikram Batra at that time and by the time that interview was broadcast, Captain Vikram Batra had already achieved martyrdom.
There is a huge shift from a tech standpoint. Today we can have a PCR at one location, a reporter and anchor at other locations, so technology has made everything easier in our business.
The biggest challenge post this tech empowerment of newsrooms is that you have to cater to so many generations in one go. Also, technology has not only come to us, it has empowered viewers. Today, if I can do a live broadcast from here, then our viewers can also broadcast live from their homes.
Today, news is not first shown on news channels, it is first shown on social media. Social platforms have become a parallel source of information, and have made our work very challenging. And this is a time when you have to continuously innovate and reimagine your formats.
It's said that there is less news and more views on TV. Your take?
All the changes that you notice on TV news come from the choice of the viewers and from the likes and dislikes of the viewers.
The primetime show at 9pm is the editorial page of a TV channel. It tells people the deeper meaning of that news piece and how it affects them.
If you show news without any analysis, it will be incomplete. Because the news is already with everyone, the information is with everyone. Now, what is left to be told is - why is this happening?
Today, all the tech companies, whether it is Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc are giving you a platform to convey your opinion. You can share your views with people in different formats, through your videos, your tweets etc. You are buying the freedom to express your opinion from these tech companies. So, you can guess how eager our viewers are to hear opinions.
If views are removed, you will only get to see speed news for 24 hours - 100 news in 5 minutes and you will never understand the context of that news piece.
When you move from a long stint, like your previous one, how do you adjust to the cultural settings of a new place, is it easy? How has your experience been at Aaj Tak?
I see myself as a player who plays on different pitches. India Today Group is very prestigious. It is the biggest and most respected media house in the country. So, it is a matter of pride for anyone to work here.
You feel proud to work with this company. The best thing I found is that this is a very democratic newsroom and people with different ideologies work together. No one dominates anyone. We make content here in a very professional way.
The engine behind a news channel is the editorial team, which runs it like a rocket, besides editorial, there is a huge team behind it. Those teams of branding, sales and technology, and all those teams provide you the right support to launch your content.
The liberty that a journalist needs for content creation is available here. This platform is so big, so many millions of viewers are connected to it through its YouTube too, which also happens to be the largest YouTube channel in the world. So when you get this kind of exposure then your content also becomes more successful.
It’s said that in today’s TV journalism we have forgotten to ask tough questions to people in power, news has just become a medium for amplification and nothing more. Your views?
If you see my interviews with the Prime Minister, and many say that you cannot ask the PM tough questions, but if you see all the interviews you will know that there is not a single question that I have not asked him.
In the last interview I did with the Prime Minister, which was just before the last election, I asked the Prime Minister about unemployment and other issues.
Similarly, people say we don’t ask tough questions to top ministers like Amit Shah. You can watch all my interviews with Amit Shah and then tell me which of those are not tough questions.
Our problem is that most of the people who propagate such opinions are working for some political party. They make a narrative that tough questions are not being asked.
If I talk about the opposition, those who say that people in power don't speak up; when did Rahul Gandhi give his last interview? When did Sonia Gandhi give her last interview? When did you see Nitish Kumar's last interview?
Personally, I do not believe in doing disrespectful interviews. If a person comes to me as a guest, he has the right to say what he wants to say. And he should get the space to say what he wants to say so that he can put his/her point across.
Now, what happens is that when you do an interview for an hour, only a portion of it is shown on social media and misinformation is spread by vested interests, just to malign the journalist. Dealing with fabricated misinformation is biggest challenge for journalists today.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sudarshan News Editor Mukesh Kumar arrested over provocative social media posts
The TV channel has termed it an attack on press freedom
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 12, 2023 12:39 PM | 1 min read
Mukesh Kumar, Resident Editor of Sudarshan News, was arrested by police in Gurugram over his alleged inflammatory posts on social media. The posts were related to the communal violence in Nuh and adjoining districts in Haryana.
The Gurugram Police said he was arrested by the Cyber Crime, East Police Station. An FIR was registered against Kumar on August 9 under Sections 153B, 401, 469, and 505 (1) (C) of the IPC and Section 66-C of the IT Act.
On August 8, Kumar wrote in his X (Formerly Twitter) post, "The @AJENews (Al Jazeera News Channel) has been making calls to the Gurgaon Police Commissioner and pressuring her to take action against Hindus. And after receiving the call, @DC_Gurugram comes under so much pressure she picks up Hindu activists from anywhere."
Responding to Kumar's arrest, the TV channel, which had initially alleged he was "abducted" by some goons, termed it an attack on press freedom.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube