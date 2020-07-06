COLORS to air fresh episodes of key shows from tonight

COLORS will also launch a new thriller to go on air on 13th July

COLORS will resume airing of fresh episodes of marquee shows.

Soon after Khatron Ke Khiladi last week, the channel is now set to air new episodes of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii and Barrister Babu starting tonight at 8pm and 8.30pm respectively. Subsequently, Choti Sarrdaarni, Shubharambh, Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story, Pavitra Bhagya’s new episodes will air from July 13 at 7.30 pm, 9 pm and 9.30pm 10:00pm slot respectively.

On the heels of the lineup of all-new episodes, COLORS will also launch a new romantic thriller, Ishq Mein Marjaawan slated to go on air on 13th July 2020 at 7pm.

Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV network, Viacom18, said, “During the lockdown, viewing habits have undergone a change. With the situation slowly normalizing, we are delighted to be back in action after a brief hiatus and present viewers with fresh content of their favorite shows. While we focus on entertaining our viewers, we are making sure that the recommended safety norms are being adhered to and strictly followed.”

Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “During the lockdown, we innovated and adapted to the new environment by coming up with interesting content ranging from erstwhile hit shows to curating special programming vignettes. We are delighted to yet again be ahead of the curve to satiate viewers’ entertainment needs and air new content starting with Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii and Barrister Babu followed by Choti Sarrdaarni, Shubharambh, Naati Pinky and Pavitra Bhagya. Along with this, we will also be launching a new show Ishq Mein Marjaawan adding a romantic thriller to our existing show of lineup. With renewed energy and excitement, we hope to continue to entertain the audience and reconnect them to their favorite characters.”