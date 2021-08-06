CNN Fires three employees for returning to office unvaccinated

As per reports, the cable news channel has mandated that all employees working in its offices or in the field be fully vaccinated.

CNN has fired three employees for coming to the office unvaccinated.

In a memo to staff, President Jeff Zucker said the network has “a zero-tolerance policy on this” and fired the three after learning this past week that they were coming to the office unvaccinated.

“You need to be vaccinated to come to the office,” he said. “And you need to be vaccinated to work in the field, with other employees, regardless of whether you enter an office or not. Period.”

The network is also delaying employees’ return to offices from Sept. 7 to “early to mid October” given the resurgence of the pandemic, Zucker said.

