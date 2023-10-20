Broadcasters urge TRAI to end pricing restrictions: Report
IBDF members have written against price caps, ceilings, discount caps and limitations on bouquets for both broadcasters and distribution platforms
The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) has requested the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to re-regulate the broadcasting sector, which is battling dwindling paid subscriber count and competition from DD Free Dish and OTT platforms, according to a news report.
Top broadcasters, including Disney Star, Sony Pictures Networks India, Zee Entertainment and Viacom18 have pushed to end monetary restrictions that include price caps, ceilings, discount caps and limitations on bouquets for both broadcasters and distribution platforms.
In its submission to TRAI, IBDF reportedly urged that service providers should be allowed to set prices for their TV channels and distribution services. They should be able to negotiate the terms and conditions of their interconnection based on market forces, said the report.
As per TRAI's New Tariff Order (NTO) introduced in 2017, broadcasters are required to offer channels at the same price to all distribution platforms. Before that, broadcasters and distributors used to negotiate the content deals themselves and set the price.
TRAI has been approached also by the All India Digital Cable Federation, which comprises cable TV distribution companies like Hathway Digital and DEN Networks, urging the regulator to go back to the pre-NTO regime when broadcasters declared the wholesale rates of TV channels while distribution platforms determined the retail pricing.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Sanket Upadhyay quits NDTV
Prior to joining NDTV, Upadhyay was associated with CNN News 18
By e4m Staff | Oct 16, 2023 9:04 PM | 1 min read
Senior journalist and NDTV’s Consulting Editor Sanket Upadhyay has quit. He was associated with NDTV for over four years.
Prior to joining NDTV Upadhyay was working with CNN News 18 as Deputy Executive Editor.
Upadhyay started his journalism career in 2002 with Indo Asian News Service (IANS). He then joined the Hindustan Times in Jaipur as the City Reporter and worked there for two years.
In 2005, he entered TV journalism with NDTV. He was later made the Lucknow Bureau Head of NDTV’s English channel NDTV 24*7. He returned to Delhi in 2008 after joining English news channel Times Now as Principal Correspondent. He worked for Times Now for more than five years and quit in 2014. Upadhyay was Deputy News Editor when he quit Times Now. The same year, he joined India Today Group as Output Incharge. Here, Upadhyay used to host the popular show First Up.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Zee-Sony: NCLAT adjourns hearing on IDBI Bank, Axis Finance petitions
The case will now be heard on October 31
By e4m Staff | Oct 14, 2023 8:44 AM | 1 min read
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has adjourned the hearing for petitions filed by IDBI Bank and Axis Finance against the Zee-Sony merger, media networks have reported.
The case will now be heard on October 31.
In the last hearing on October 12, ZEEL had asked the tribunal not to pass orders saying Axis Finance did not have the "locus to file such a plea".They also said IDBI's case was based on a different set of facts.
Axis Finance had earlier said that the approval for the merger is a “contravention" of a regulatory order against Punit Goenka, former MD & CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
TRAI extends last date of submission on National Broadcasting Policy
The regulatory body had released a pre-consultation paper on inputs for formulation of "National Broadcasting Policy" on September 21, 2023
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 5:29 PM | 1 min read
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
MIB grants 1 new MSO licence; 9 registrations surrendered in Sept
The total number of registered MSOs now stands at 1,478 as compared to 1,486 in August
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 1:56 PM | 1 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) granted one new licence to multi-system operators (MSOs) in September, while nine MSOs surrendered their registrations in one month. The total number of registered MSOs now stands at 1,478 as on September 30, 2023.
The new licence was issued to Mybharat Net Pvt. Ltd on September 13.
Maury Diginet Pvt. Ltd, Paavani Digital Communications, Devi Cable TV Network, Jagiroad Cable Communication, Best TV Digital Network, Ekta Cable Network, Sristi, Vishwadarshan Cable and Shubh Cable Network were among the MSOs who surrendered their registrations.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
World Mental Health Day: How newsrooms stay calm
News organisations share how they ensure employees have a fair and transparent support system
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 12:01 PM | 2 min read
In a world of real-time reporting, journalism can be one of the most mentally draining job profiles. And this is not publication or gender or even region specific, but there’s an old chestnut across the industry that a journalist’s most part of the income goes to a therapist.
According to the Lokniti-CSDS report, Media in India: Trends and Patterns, nearly seven in 10 journalists experience an impact on their mental health as a result of their jobs. Mid-level journalists at English news organisations and digital platforms reported “more effect” on their mental health than their counterparts.
Rabindra Narayan, Managing Director, PTC Network says it is absolutely crazy these days in the newsroom with wars breaking out and earthquakes happening in both politics and otherwise. With the governments applying cosmic gravitational pulls and pressures, it really gets challenging to stay in your own rotational sphere.
“To be honest, newsrooms are living on a day-to-day basis and each has its own challenges. There are no breaks available for any kind of relaxing activity and hence mental health is also under challenge,” he added.
In Varun Kohli’s long career span as a CEO of leading broadcast media companies, he has witnessed many cases of journalists exhibiting emotional reactions, stress and at times, a complete burnout.
So how can newsrooms ensure that the game of breaking news doesn't lead to breaking sanity?
Suresh Kumar Pillai, Vice President- HR, Malayala Manorama, believes that an open and supportive workplace is essential for personal and professional growth. To facilitate this, we organise workshops led by experienced psychologists aimed at highlighting the significance of mental health and providing practical tools for self-care.
Bharat Express CEO Varun Kohli shared, “Electronic media operates at an astonishing pace and it is imperative to support journalists’ overall well-being with regards to mental health and job satisfaction while also upholding the highest level of quality journalism.”
As a solution, Narayan suggests jokes shared over a cup of coffee are the only relief available and this indeed is the toughest phase for newsrooms.
“First and foremost, it is important to acknowledge and normalise individuals experiencing stress-inducing symptoms in an industry that operates 24x7 and 365 days," Kohli said.
Establishing a fair and transparent support system within organisations is crucial. This system should involve top management actively demonstrating emotional intelligence to address various issues and provide comprehensive support to individuals within the organisation.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Disney in talks with Adani, Maran over sale of India assets: Report
The company previously also engaged Reliance Industries, exploring an outright sale, and a joint venture among other options
By e4m Staff | Oct 7, 2023 11:22 AM | 1 min read
Walt Disney Co. is said to be in talks with Gautam Adani and Sun TV's Kalanithi Maran for the sale of its Indian streaming and television business, said a news report citing sources.
The report also says that the US media giant is also considering the interest of private equity funds since it's exploring the partial sale of its India operations or in a combination of the unit's assets including sports rights and streaming service Disney+ Hotstar.
Previously, it was reported that the company was considering Reliance Industries as a potential buyer for the assets. Disney reportedly approached Reliance about buying a stake in the business. The talks have not culminated in any deal and Disney could hold on to the assets for longer, said the report.
Disney has been mulling options, including a complete sale to even considering a joint venture after its Indian streaming service lost its rights to the IPL tournament to Viacom18 Media.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp