Broadcasters urge TRAI to end pricing restrictions: Report

Senior journalist and NDTV’s Consulting Editor Sanket Upadhyay has quit. He was associated with NDTV for over four years.

Prior to joining NDTV Upadhyay was working with CNN News 18 as Deputy Executive Editor.

Upadhyay started his journalism career in 2002 with Indo Asian News Service (IANS). He then joined the Hindustan Times in Jaipur as the City Reporter and worked there for two years.

In 2005, he entered TV journalism with NDTV. He was later made the Lucknow Bureau Head of NDTV’s English channel NDTV 24*7. He returned to Delhi in 2008 after joining English news channel Times Now as Principal Correspondent. He worked for Times Now for more than five years and quit in 2014. Upadhyay was Deputy News Editor when he quit Times Now. The same year, he joined India Today Group as Output Incharge. Here, Upadhyay used to host the popular show First Up.