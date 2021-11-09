BCCI invites quotations for broadcast graphics services

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited quotations from reputed entities to acquire the rights and obligations to provide the broadcast graphics services that entail provision of equipment and personnel to be used during the live production of domestic matches in India, through a tender process.



Accordingly, BCCI has issued the Request for Quotation for Provision of Broadcast Graphics Services (Equipment and Personnel) used during the live production of BCCI Domestic Matches (Broadcast and Digital) (“RFQ”) which provides that detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of quotations.



The RFQ will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The RFQ will be available for purchase till November 19, 2021.

