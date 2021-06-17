BARC stops publishing Genre wise data for Non subscribers

Only market-wise trends to be available on the website

Updated: Jun 17, 2021 2:51 PM
The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India has provided data only for the top ten channels on an all-India basis. It has provided data only for the top five channels viewership other markets. 

They have provided data for the top ten advertisers and brands of the week. 

Earlier, the measurement body used to publish data for different genres and markets. They also provided data for the top five programs of the week as well.  

It is unclear whether BARC intends to change the format of dispensing data. While e4m reached out to BARC, we did not receive a response at the time of filing this story. 

