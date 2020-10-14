BARC India to publish weekly data on Friday due to power cut in Mumbai
The weekly data is released every Thursday
The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India to publish weekly viewership data on Friday (October 16) instead of Thursday.
As per sources, the power cut in Mumbai is said to be the reason for the delay. Sources further inform that BARC subscribers have been duly informed about the delay, and the same would be also announced on the website.
