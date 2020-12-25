BARC India issues statement after arrest of ex-employees

Every employee of BARC India is expected to conform to a Code of Conduct & Ethics and any infringement invites suitable disciplinary action read the statement.

BARC India has issued statement after the arrest of its ex-employees.

It must be mentioned that on Thursday police arrested Partho Dasgupta, the former CEO of TV ratings agency BARC, in connection with the TRP scam case. Few days back police had also arrested the former COO of the agency - Romil Ramgarhia.

“The development related to the two ex-employees of BARC India is a part of an ongoing investigation for which BARC management continues to extend its support and cooperation to the law enforcement agencies. It would consequently be inappropriate for BARC to comment any further at this stage”, it stated.

“Every employee of BARC India is expected to conform to a Code of Conduct & Ethics and any infringement invites suitable disciplinary action. We will continue to ensure that WHAT INDIA WATCHES is reported accurately and with utmost integrity. It’s a responsibility we owe all our stakeholders”, the statement added.