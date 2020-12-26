Audit report of BARC confirms TRP manipulation by former execs, says Mumbai Police

Three methods – outlier, meta-rules and channel audience control – were used to fudge the TRP, said the police

The Mumbai Crime Branch in its press conference said that the audit report of BARC confirms that the organisation’s former executives did manipulate the TRPs. Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Milind Bharambe said that the forensic audit from BARC was received last week.

The audit was performed reportedly after the new management took over in January this year, following complaints from the whistleblower. Bharambe said that the report, from May 2017 to November 2019, shows that TRPs of English and Telugu news channels had been tampered with.

The number one news channel at that time, thereafter, was pushed to the second spot. Forensic auditors appointed by BARC concluded that the manipulation was deliberate and pre-decided. Three methods – outlier, meta-rules and channel audience control – were reportedly used to fudge the TRP for the accused channel.

Calling the press conference “bogus”, Republic TV stated that Mumbai Police’s claims were laughable in a 19-point rebuttal.

Earlier this week, ex CEO of BARC Partho Dasgupta was arrested by Mumbai Police. Prior to that, ex COO Romil Ramgarhia was also arrested in the same case.