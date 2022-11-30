All about the new directors on the Board of RRPR

After the resignation of Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy as directors on the Board of RRPR Holding Private Limited on Tuesday, Sanjay Pugalia & Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan were appointed as the new directors on Board with immediate effect.

Radhika and Prannoy Roy held a total of 61.45% stake in NDTV including 29.18% through RRPRH. Now, Roys together own a 32.26% stake in their individual capacity. Radhika Roy has a 16.32% stake while Prannoy Roy’s stake in the company is 15.94%.

Sanjay Pugalia is a veteran journalist and is also the editorial director at Quintillion Business Media Ltd., a business and financial news company. Pugalia is the chief executive officer and editor-in-chief of AMG Media. Adani Enterprises inducted the veteran journalist as the CEO and editor-in-chief to lead the Group’s media initiatives in 2021.

Last September, Pugalia, a veteran journalist, stepped down as president of Quint Digital Media Ltd and was appointed by Adani Enterprises as CEO and editor-in-chief to lead the Group’s media-related initiatives.

Pugalia has launched and headed CNBC-Awaaz for 12 years. As news director, Pugalia set up Star News in Hindi and was part of the founding team of AajTak.

Senthil Chengalvarayan is also a trusted name in India's business journalism. He comes with over 35 years of experience in business news journalism and was the founding editor of CNBC TV18. Chengalvarayan has also been the editor-in-chief of Network 18’s business newsroom.

Sudipta Bhattacharya is the chief executive officer (CEO) of North America for the Adani group. He is also the chief technology officer of the group.

Prior to his current assignments at the group, Bhattacharya was the CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ and chief strategy officer for the group.

Before joining the Adani Group, he was the CEO of engineering and IT company Invensys' software business. Invensys is now part of Schneider Electric. Before this, Bhattacharya was the senior vice-president of SAP's supply chain management, manufacturing and engineering product portfolio.

He has also worked with the Tata group for 10 years, leading chemical plant operations, engineering projects and supply chain operations.

