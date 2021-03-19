Ad volumes on TV in Jan-Feb 2021 highest since 2017: BARC

2021 opened on a good note with the overall advertising volume in January and February staying at an all-time high since 2017. This was despite a decline in the count of advertisers and brands during Jan-Feb 2021, according to the advertising report- 2021 by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India.

The advertising revival in Jan-Feb 2021 catapulted ad volumes at the start of the year by 21%, thus making it the highest since 2017.

“Continuing the momentum built in H2 of 2020, TV Ad Volumes have had the most promising start with January & February Ad Volume levels of 2021 being the highest ever in 5 years. A lot of sectors/categories, and key non-FMCG brands, also seem to have increased their presence on TV during this period which augurs well for the medium.” said, Aaditya Pathak, Head – Client Partnership & Revenue Function, BARC India.

Among the top genres, Movies & Music + Youth registered higher growth than the average growth in Overall Ad Volumes (25% & 24% respectively), followed by GEC & News with 21% & 18% growth respectively, during Jan-Feb 2021 over the same period in 2020.

While the Top 10 Advertisers drove the TV Ad Volumes with 45% contribution and 35% growth, the next 40 Advertisers rode alongside, garnering 25% growth during Jan-Feb this year.

2020 witnessed new entrants in TV advertising and the rise of advertisers in the digital segment, especially the e-com category. This phenomenon holds true for the current period in consideration as well. E-comm grew by 21% in Jan-Feb 2021, showing a consistent growth YOY in TV Advertising. Other Categories like Retail and Building, Industry and Land Materials, are increasing spends this year, compared to 2020.

While brands like Lizol, Dettol and Harpic emerged as the most-advertised brands during Jan-Feb 2021, many Non-FMCG Brands have also increased their presence on TV during this period.

TV Advertising has set the bar high for the year that remains. The upcoming big National and International Events are likely to keep TV as the platform of choice for advertisers in reaching out to the millions of homes across India.

