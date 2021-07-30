ABP Network ventures into Andhra Pradesh-Telangana market with ABP Desam

The network had forayed into the Tamil market last quarter with ABP Nadu

Updated: Jul 30, 2021 1:48 PM
Tapping into the nation's growing appetite for regional content, ABP Networks has announced the launch of ABP Desam, a Telugu digital platform. Its tagline ‘Mana vartalu, mana oori bhashalo!’ translates to ‘Our news, in our town’s language!’

ABP Desam will cater to the Telugu digital news space with a unique perspective on regional content. In the last quarter, ABP set its foot in the Tamil Nadu market with the launch of 'ABP Nadu.'

"In the digital domain, regional content is under the spotlight, recording unprecedented growth. Marathi, Bengali, Tamil and Telugu internet users are soon expected to comprise 30% of the total Indian language user base. Therefore, this new Telugu digital offering will allow us to further promote local storytelling and create a meaningful connection with Telugu audiences," said Avinash Pandey, the CEO of ABP Network.

Thanking all the stakeholders, partners and advisors, Pandey stated that he is confident of ABP Desam's success: "Launching ABP Desam is a milestone in itself. But this remarkable journey would not have been possible without the dedicated commitment and support of all our partners who’re involved in getting us here today. Every partner, advertiser and stakeholder has played a pivotal role in ABP Network’s growth story."

