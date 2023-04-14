ABP Network enters metaverse as ABP Nadu marks 2nd anniversary
The ABP Nadu Metaverse is now live and can be accessed via ABP Nadu and other ABP Network websites
ABP Network has broken new ground in the virtual world by stepping into the metaverse. With the launch of ABP Metaverse, in partnership with Delhi-based metaverse development platform Graphity, ABP Network has become the first Indian publisher to enter this space.
The move comes as ABP Nadu, the network’s Tamil Nadu news platform, celebrates its second anniversary. To mark the occasion, the ABP Nadu Metaverse will be officially introduced to users, with the goal to offer them a breakthrough immersive and interactive experience and enabling them to connect with news and events in an entirely new way.
With ABP Metaverse, ABP Network has cemented its position as a pioneer in the media industry.
Commenting on the launch, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network, said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of ABP Nadu Metaverse. The metaverse is the future of digital media, and we are proud to be the first in the Indian news industry to explore this exciting new space. We believe that the ABP Metaverse will revolutionise the way news is consumed and experienced, and we look forward to welcoming our viewers to this exciting new world."
Shanmuga Sundaram, Editor, ABP Nadu, said, “ABP Nadu Metaverse will give an exciting new experience for Thamizhargal globally. Let’s get started with this exciting new avatar in Tamil journalism, marked by the bold storytelling of ABP Nadu. As always, the real, bold journalism of ABP Network will be the backbone of this journey and give our viewers an elevated sense of news consumption.”
Piyush Aggarwal, Co-founder, Graphity, said, “We’re thrilled to be a part of ABP Network’s breakthrough metaverse endeavour. We hope that visitors enjoy the fresh take on digital news interaction. We’re also working on a bigger, scaled-up version of the ABP Nadu Metaverse to incorporate all of ABP’s news platforms. We are sure this will redefine the way users interact with news in the near future.”
The ABP Nadu Metaverse is now live and can be accessed via ABP Nadu and other ABP Network websites and mobile apps (available for free on Google Play and App Store).
Decoding the digital paywall journey for magazines in India
A panel of industry experts deliberated on the future of the magazine business in the era of digital disruption at the Indian Magazine Congress
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 1:16 PM | 2 min read
The Indian Magazine Congress saw industry experts come together for a chat on the ‘Digital Paywall journey for magazines in India’.
On the panel were Srinivasan B, Ananda Vikatan, Jean-Paul Reparon, Agrimedia, Netherlands, Jan Thoresen, CEO, Labrador CMS, Norway, Anant Nath, Delhi Press, Nikhil Kanekel, HT Digital Stream, were present in the panel discussion. The session was moderated by DN Mukherjea, RPSG group.
The discussion focused on the future of the magazine business in the era of digital disruption. Mukherjea started the discussion by asking, “Do we need to dial up on reader revenues and put as much content as possible, where readers pay for it or is there still a belief that ad-supported model in India can still create some value for the brands”?
In this era of extreme digital practices, it has become difficult for magazines to get the revenue they need for their survival.
“If the content is worth paying for, it has to be behind the paywall. We use it to attract audiences. We have to cultivate the user and when we see the user is spending time, and then we provide paid content in front of the paywall. I believe there has to be a mix between paywall and no paywall,” Srinivasan shared his experiences.
Anant said, “When nothing worked for us, in 2018, we started putting our content behind the paywall. People were resistant in the beginning, but paywall was the last act of desperation to save the magazine. I think in magazines, advertising will continue to play a very important role. We can’t disregard the role of advertising.”
Commenting on the success rate of paywall, Nikhil said, “It depends on what sort of paywall you set up i.e. if you’re doing a hard paywall, a metered paywall, or propensity wall. Mint as a brand, we do about 25% of our revenue on digital.” From being a free independent website to a revenue-generating website, paywall seems to be working wonders for mint.
Sharing a global overview, Jean expressed, “ When I’m looking into the market especially in the Netherlands, I've seen that publishers have been helping shaping the internet by offering a lot of free content during the last decade. At the moment what we see that we need to shift that high quality content has to be paid well.”
“In the beginning, the concept of paywall was flat but suddenly it’s going quite high up because now readers are getting used to it,” Jan added.
Beautiful storytelling will never go out of fashion: Minette Ferreira, Media24
At the Indian Magazine Conference, Ferreira, General Manager-Lifestyle and Community News, Media24, South Africa, explained how her company has been reinventing its magazine publishing model
By Shantanu David | Mar 27, 2023 12:52 PM | 5 min read
As the Indian Magazine Conference, organized by the good offices of the Association of Indian Magazines, returned to New Delhi after a gap of four years, Minette Ferreira, General Manager-Lifestyle and Community News, Media24, South Africa, gave an absorbing talk on how her company was reinventing its magazine publishing model.
With the theme of this year’s Congress theme being even in the digital age, magazines are the most effective medium for “Building Engaged Communities”, Ferreira spoke to us about the companionship of magazine subscriptions,
“The magazine holds such a unique space in the media landscape, and I think it's because of the unique way that magazines can tell stories and magazines can present the storytelling in such a unique way. As a medium that really makes it stand out and, therefore, I also think that that buys it sustainability and longevity,” said Ferreira.
And then along with that the storytelling element and the luxury that comes with that, is that magazines can connect with communities in a very special way. “So whether you're talking about a magazine that's aimed at a large group (a magazine that publishes at scale) or whether you're talking about a magazine that literally is niched towards a small community, magazines can connect communities around interests, whether it's large or small, and that makes it such an exciting and unique space,” she said.
Ferreira also waxed poetic about the timelessness of magazines, and “I think that ties in with the storytelling; it is beautiful writing, beautiful storytelling. And that will never ever go out of fashion.”
However, given the transient nature of today’s media landscape and the non-tactile, digitized content that is flooding it, is the physicality of magazines going to be an advantage or disadvantage?
Ferreira says, “I think what most magazine media companies are battling with is digital migration and whether we will be successful from a firewall perspective. I believe it will be a combination. I honestly believe that print for magazines is long from over. We've been professing the death of print for so many years and yet here we are, and we are still publishing magazines.”
She doesn’t believe that tactile experience and the luxury of magazines can never be replaced with an online experience. “But can a magazine live in an online world that’s paywalled? I believe it can. And therefore, I think it is a combination of the two. The challenge for us as media companies and as media employees is about what does the digital space look like versus what I'm presenting in my print product? Because I do think it is a different experience.”
“If I go to a website, it is definitely not to lean back. That's not a moment of luxury; it doesn’t have that glossy feel. It’s about finding those opportunities. And I think that again, the answer lies in storytelling.
In my view, the unique things that we can present digitally are the things that we can't do in print, which is telling the story behind the story,” elaborates Ferreira.
This tackles the one hindrance that we do have in print, which is the limited amount of real estate that a publisher has on their physical product.
“Of course, we've got endless amounts of real estate digitally, but it's about what you do with that real estate. So, there's a lot of value for premium content for magazines, in utilizing that real estate more effectively, with content that obviously is going to get people hooked,” she says.
And a lot of that content is going to consist of visual stimulation, whether pictures but especially video.
“I think magazines can really do well with that from a premium content perspective. Who wouldn't want to see the video of the interview with the celebrity cover story right? What happened at the shoot behind the scenes?” asks Ferreira, saying it is a different way of telling the story that the print product went through.
“You're going to have to make it entertaining, to keep the audience engaged. So I do think it's just finding different ways of telling stories in the digital space. What we are experimenting with in South Africa (and I hope to report back in a year or so that it's been successful), is bundling magazines, with newspapers, in a paywall environment. And it really is because magazines play such a different role versus what newspapers do.”
She believes that from a paywall product perspective, by having the magazine voice there, in terms of bringing the lifestyle component (be it advice, fashion, or beauty and other specific content verticals within that magazine voice) along with the immediacy that the news component brings.
“That really can provide a fully-fledged sort of product in terms of keeping your audience engaged. Plus, it gives you the scale and volume that a magazine can't necessarily build by itself. In fact, it's a holistic media experience,” Ferreira concluded.
Digital transformation is about revenue diversification: James Hewes, FIPP
The President of FIPP spoke to e4m on the sidelines of the Indian Magazine Congress on the global trends influencing the magazine business
By Shantanu David | Mar 27, 2023 12:46 PM | 5 min read
James Hewes is glad to be back in India. The President of FIPP, the global trade association for the magazine media industry, was in Delhi for the Indian Magazine Congress, which took place after a gap of four years. One of the keynote speakers at the event who addressed perspectives on the industry from around the world, Hewes spoke to exchange4media about the importance of magazine associations, global trends, and the looming presence of Artificial Intelligence.
Saying that it was great to come back after such a long time, Hewes elaborated, “There's always a worry when an event finishes, gets postponed or pauses for whatever reason that it won't come back. With our global perspective, it's so important that there are events like this around the world. And it's also important that the local industry supports their publishing associations.”
Hewes remarked that there's a danger that sometimes such events are just viewed as a cost, and people don't really understand the value of the community that they bring and the work that they do. “So, events like this are good because it provides everybody with a good reminder of the benefit of having a good strong association.”
Indeed, it’s become all the more crucial to preserve and promote these associations in a media landscape that has become diluted by the presence of influencers and AI tools like ChatGPT.
“I read a really good book called The AI Delusion (by Gary Smith), and it was an AI scientist explaining about AI and how it works. It's not a brain and it's not magic, it doesn't have the capacity of thinking, and it never will; it's not self-aware. AI's just a computer program. Just a very good, very well programmed computer program, with a bit of code and algorithms that's taking information and analyzing it very, very quickly and very, very cleverly, and spitting out what it finds in a new form,” asserts Hewes.
He says we must not fall into the delusion of thinking that it replaces a human. “It replaces the boring things that humans shouldn't be doing. I don't mean to be rude about it, as in terms of everybody was an intern once. I mean AI can do more repetitive stuff, like writing short copy for marketing would be a good example, and other things that nobody enjoys. Chat GPG Pro probably does that just as well as a human and it would save a human a boring job so they can do something more interesting.”
And that of course brings us to the human element itself.
“I think people pay for journalism because they're paying for trust, and they're paying for quality. That combination is what sets aside good human journalism from machine journalism or content that has been created by people who are not professionals,” says Hewes.
“It's the same issue that I have with influencers and the reason we don't talk about influencers very much in our talks and in our work, is because these people are not journalists. I use the analogy of plumbing. I wouldn't come to a plumber’s house and pretend to be a plumber just because I've watched a video on YouTube about how to fix the drains, right?”
But, as Hewes points out, an influencer seems to think that journalism is something that anybody can do well. “There's a reason journalism schools exist and there's a reason why a lot of time and money is spent getting journalism degrees because it's a job, it's a craft. Will we have AI pick up elements of that craft and replicate it? Yes. Is it going to find widespread usage by serious publishers? I hope not. I don't think so. In fact you can ask ChatGPT itself, it's actually quite honest about itself. It will tell you it's not self-aware, and will tell you it's not there to have opinions. It's not there to predict the future. It's there to synthesize what's already been. So our job is to make that leap into things that it can't do.”
That being said, Hewes also notes that there's no journalism without paid journalists. “So you've got to figure out a way to make journalism pay, otherwise, it's just not going to exist. For publishers, that really means only one of three things. You either get an advertiser to pay for it (but there's a limit on that, as we know), or you get the consumer to pay for it directly in the form of a paywall or a subscription or you get the consumer to pay for it indirectly in the form of getting them to carry out a transaction as a result of your content and you take a share of it. There isn't really any other way to make money from this stuff. The rest are all variations on that theme.”
Hewes concludes that digital transformation is not about swapping dependence on print advertising for dependence on digital advertising or a paywall or whatever. “Digital transformation is about revenue diversification, having four or five ways to make money so that you're insulated from the century of crises that we live in where you don't know what the next shock is going to be, which is going to destroy one of those revenue streams. You've got to insulate yourself against that risk.”
Magazine players to lead media biz in coming years: Dr Annurag Batra
At Indian Magazine Congress 2023, the Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW Business World & exchange4media, shared how scale, depth, and market enablement were key for developing the magazine businesses
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 9:20 AM | 3 min read
The Indian Magazine Congress 2023 saw several leaders from across the magazine and media industry come together to share insights on how the magazine business had tremendously evolved over the years and what are the new paradigms for magazine publishing. They also discussed re-imagining the corporate structure for nurturing multiple magazine communities and how magazines could participate in enhancing brands’ engagement with their communities.
Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW Business World, and exchange4media, spoke on how the magazine business in India has metamorphosed into futuristic multimedia platforms. He began by defining the purpose of doing a magazine business which predominantly revolves around three words: Content, Community and Commerce. He mentioned how the pie expands when each player in the market grows, either individually or collaboratively.
Sharing more insights on how exchange4media instinctively built the B2B marketplace for the media industry in the last two decades, Dr Batra mentioned how they all began with the focus being on content, which is the glue for commerce, to build their own media platform.
Unequivocally, the media platform which is a significant player in the marketing, advertising, and media communication community, stands out in the clutter of the market for its high credibility content and audience base. Moreover, he said, “exchange4media is a home page for everyone who matters in the marketing and advertising industry. We provide diversified content on everything happening in the B2B space. Also, the four major pillars of our business are: e4m daily, Pitch is our monthly magazine, Impact is a weekly magazine and fourteen years back we started a website on business media in Hindi, Samachar.” Further enunciating the events, he mentioned that exchange4media has organized more than 72 events and sixty AIPs zoned by the company including twelve in partnership.” In addition, the business world has built twenty-seven communities with the hotel community topping the list, in the last forty-three years. Also, BW is planning to add twelve to fourteen new magazines along with adding a Subscription based model with other investments in the coming years.
Furthermore, briefing how magazine businesses in India have metamorphosed into futuristic multimedia platforms, Dr. Batra shared how BW and exchange4media have expanded their horizons and explored beyond Print, Events, and Research. The OTT and video are the next bars the company is planning to set in the coming years. “We are in the business of brand and content and how to define our business in a way that profitability follows, could be better exemplified with India Today which started as a magazine company and later entered into the broadcast. This shows that in the coming years, the top media players would be those who have started with the magazine business.”
In addition, he mentioned that scale, understanding the market depth and market enablement are the major pointers to focus on, to expand the business. In the concluding remarks, Dr. Batra mentioned all the major dos the business must follow for overall business growth and the list includes: Content, insights, connectivity and enabling business, advertising, sponsorships, and subscription models.
Magazines need to maintain depth of content to stay relevant: Anant Nath
Nath, Executive Publisher of Delhi Press, and Vice President of Association of Indian Magazines was speaking at the recent edition of Indian Magazine Congress in New Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 8:36 AM | 5 min read
The flagship event of the Association of Indian Magazines (AIM), representing magazines in the country –Indian Magazine Congress (IMC) – was organized on March 24.
During the program held at The Oberoi Hotel, Delhi, Anant Nath, Executive Publisher of Delhi Press and Vice President of AIM, spoke to e4m on all the major issues related to the magazine business.
Excerpts:
This edition of IMC is coming back after a gap of four years. What are the big highlights of this edition?
We have been doing this for the last 12 years. The main point of any such event is to discuss the new changes taking place in that industry and share your experiences. Of course, there is also networking involved. Many new things are known from the outside people.
The event was started in the year 2006 to bring all the people associated with the magazine publishing industry on one platform, which includes editors, publishers, digital heads of media organizations, policymakers, owners of media organizations, marketers, media planners as well as researchers And industry analysts are involved. This is the 12th edition of this event.
However, due to Covid, the association is organizing the event after a gap of four years. The theme of this year's Congress is how magazines are the most effective medium for building engaged communities even in the digital age. With regard to the 'Indian Magazine Congress', our focus has been to think about the place of magazines in the digital world.
Today digital is moving very fast. In such times, what challenges/problems are being faced by the magazines to maintain relevance, and what steps are being taken in this direction?
People buy magazines for the content, which means that the content involves a lot of research and depth. The content of any good magazine is prepared after a rigorous editorial process. The magazine's content is geared towards a large and niche readership, whose interests the editorial team understands well and tries to incorporate in its content. Through this content, the editorial team plays a great utility in the lives of that readership, be it in the form of problem-solving in any topic (entertainment, information or lifestyle etc.) or in any other form.
I would like to say that to stay relevant in today's era, magazines have to focus on the content and work in that direction by understanding the interest of the readers. Undoubtedly, since the advent of digital, the competition for content has increased a lot. In such a situation, to remain relevant in today's era, magazines need to maintain the depth of the content to stay relevant.
Apart from the content, the tools of digital media/social media will also have to be adopted to serve it. As earlier newspaper and magazine publishers had to invest in printing and distribution, now that investment has shifted to CMS, SEO, social media promotion etc. But, I would say again that the focus has to be more on the content and it is important for the editorial team to understand who their readership is and what kind of content they want.
Covid had an adverse effect on all businesses including the media. During that time many magazines were closed and circulation of all magazines decreased. Now that the situation has become normal, how is the magazine business doing overall?
I would say that the circulation of the magazine business is slowly coming back on track. It would be wrong to say that the magazine industry is back to pre-Covid status. However, the industry has recovered a lot from the gap that came after covid. With the advent of digital, it has been beneficial that during covid many magazines have made their own websites. Due to this, the reach of magazines readers has increased a lot.
Magazines have the option of how to convert that reach into paid subscribers. Today, magazines are being digitized to make their information available to readers as much as possible. That is, all the magazine publishers have prepared print and digital packages and are trying to make up for the reduced revenue or circulation through the subscription model. I believe magazines should focus on how to create the right package of print and digital. Use digital to increase your reach, engagement and new readers, while keeping the content great enough to convert new readers into paid subscribers. Among these, those who like magazines very much, can include them in both print and digital paid readership.
How can Indian magazines do better from here on?
I feel that if the editorial team of a magazine can engage as many readers as possible through its content, then there is a lot of potential ahead. We have to do many things like - technology, marketing, social media and events etc. That is, we have to do all kinds of things and focus on how we can connect more and more readers with us, how to keep them with us and what kind of content should be created that the readers’ value. If that is not done right then all the other things are pointless.
Abhay Chhajlani of Nai Dunia is no more
Chhajlani was a three-time president of ILNA, the apex organization of Indian language newspapers
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 10:17 AM | 1 min read
Indore’s noted journalist and Padma Shri winner Abhay Chhajlani is no more.
Chhajlani was born on 4th August 1934 in Indore. He entered the field of journalism in 1955. In 1963, he took over as the executive editor and later remained the editor-in-chief of NaiDunia for a long time. In the year 1965, he graduated from Thomson Foundation, Cardiff (UK), the world's premier Institute of Journalism. He was the first journalist to be selected for this training from the field of Hindi journalism.
Chhajlani had prominently raised many major issues of the city. Along with this, he was also associated with sports. He was the President of Madhya Pradesh Table Tennis Association for a long time and then remained on the post of President for life.
Lately, apart from serving as the chairman of the editorial board of NaiDunia, he was also carrying out many important social responsibilities. Abhay Chhajlani was a three-time president of ILNA, the apex organization of Indian language newspapers. He was the president of the organization in 1988, 1989 and 1994. He was also the Vice President of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) in 2000 and President in 2002.
Veteran journalist Bipin Kumar Shah passes away
He was associated with Gujarati daily ‘Sandesh’ for around 50 years
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 22, 2023 12:53 PM | 1 min read
Veteran journalist Bipin Kumar Shah passed away on Tuesday night after a brief illness. The 83-year-old was working in the Gujarati daily ‘Sandesh’ for around 50 years.
State BJP president C R Paatil expressed grief over Bipinbhai’s death and said that he was an institution who groomed many young journalists.
His columns titled ‘Shaher ni Sargam’ and ‘Vidhan Sabha na Dware’ were very popular among readers. He was doyen of reporting on Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation affairs and covered it for the last 50 years. It is said that he knew more about AMC than even the Mayor and other officials. Senior journalists in the city said an era has ended with Bipinbhai’s passing.
