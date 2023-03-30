Aaj Tak’s AI anchor Sana to join Sudhir Chaudhary on Black & White

The government has issued a clarification on policy guidelines for uplinking and downlinking of satellite TV channels. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has refused to change its stance with regard to Clause 11(3) (f) of the Policy Guidelines that talks about a company sharing Satellite TV Channel signal reception decoders.

The clarification on Clause 11(3) (f) was sought by stakeholders. The ministry said it received suggestions and requests from stakeholders that the clause could be misinterpreted.

According to the clause, “a company shall provide Satellite TV Channel signal reception decoders to MSOs or Cable Operators registered under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995 or to a DTH operator registered under the DTH guidelines or to an Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Service Provider duly permitted under their existing Telecom License or authorized by Department of Telecommunications or to a HITS operator duly permitted under the policy guidelines for HITS operators issued by the Ministry.”

Some stakeholders have suggested that this clause could be misinterpreted to allow permission holders of Satellite TV Channels to provide signal reception decoders to various entities who were previously not permitted under the policy guidelines of 2011.

“However, the Ministry's stance on this matter remains unchanged from the policy guidelines of 2011. Accordingly, it is reaffirmed that the permitted entities may only provide TV Channel Signal Decoders to MSOs/Cable Operators registered under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, DTH Operators registered under the DTH guidelines issued by the government, Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Service Provider duly permitted under their existing Telecom License or authorized by Department of Telecommunications and HITS Operator duly permitted under the Policy Guidelines for HITS operators issued by the MIB,” the ministry notification said.

Policy Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Satellite TV Channels came out in November last year.