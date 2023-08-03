Aaj Tak on top in BARC’s ad break ratings for Wk 19-24
The channel leads with 0.042 percentage ratings
Aaj Tak has emerged on top among Hindi news channels in the ad break ratings issued by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India.
In the BARC| HSM| 15+| Ad Break| Avrg Brk Rat%, released by BARC for Wk 19-24’23| All days| ratings, Aaj Tak stood on the top with 0.042 percentage. It was followed by News 18 India on second spot with 0.039 percentage and Republic Bharat on the third position with 0.038 percentage.
The fourth spot was taken by TV9 Bharatvarsh 0.035 percentage and on the fifth position was India TV with 0.034 percentage.a
ABP Network unveils AIRA - its first-ever Telugu AI anchor
The launch marks ABP Desam’s second anniversary
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 9:06 AM | 1 min read
ABP Network has launched ‘AIRA’, its first-ever AI anchor in Telugu, to mark the second anniversary of ABP Desam, the betwork’s Telugu news platform.
As part of ABP Desam's ongoing commitment to innovation and audience engagement, ‘AIRA’ will be available on ABP Desam's Website, App, and Social Media handles.
Commenting on this launch, Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network, expressed his excitement and vision for the future, stating, "At ABP Network, we believe in embracing technological advancements to connect and engage with our audience effectively by delivering them the best news experience. The launch of 'AIRA' on ABP Desam marks a significant step in this direction. It showcases our forward-thinking approach, embracing cutting-edge technologies to elevate news delivery. As we celebrate this milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to providing the finest content experience for our viewers."
NDTV posts consolidated loss of Rs 8 crore in Q1
The network has said slowdown in ad spends impacted its overall results
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 28, 2023 12:13 PM | 1 min read
NDTV has posted a standalone loss of Rs 7.4 crore and a consolidated loss of Rs 8.1 crore for the quarter ended June 30 2023.
This is against the network's performance in the last fiscal when the same figures stood at Rs 12.5 crore and Rs 23.2 crore, respectively.
“The weak economic environment and a slowdown in advertisement spend in Q1 ‘24 has impacted NDTV’s standalone and consolidated results,” the company said.
The network’s digital business has stayed profitable in the respective quarter.
According to the NDTV’s quarterly financial result release, “With the objective of building up a credible news brand and capitalising on the brand value of NDTV, the board and the new management are taking necessary steps to invest in content, marketing, and distribution initiatives as well as focusing to improve the profitability of the company in the quarters to come.”
Sumit Awasthi to host ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’ on NDTV India
The first episode of the new show will air today at 7 PM
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 28, 2023 10:41 AM | 1 min read
Sumit Awasthi, who recently joined NDTV India as Consulting Editor, has revealed the name of his new show which he will be hosting on the channel.
Taking to Twitter Awasthi wrote, "from today (July 27) our and your journey together on NDTV India with our new show ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’ at 7 PM."
Prior to joining NDTV India, Awasthi was associated with ABP News as Vice President of News and Production and Prime Time Anchor.
Shubhankar Mishra quits Aaj Tak
Mishra had joined Aaj Tak after a three-year stint at TV9
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 10:50 AM | 1 min read
Journalist and social media influencer Shubhankar Mishra who joined Aaj Tak in 2022 as News Anchor has quit.
Mishra had joined Aaj Tak after a three-year stint at TV9. As per sources, he is set to join Zee News, which will be his second stint at the news organisation.
Prior to joining TV9, Mishra was associated with Zee News. He has also been part of India News as News Anchor in the past.
Mishra has engaged himself in various important assignments throughout his career. However, the most significant highlight of his career has been reporting from Tiger Hills, which is where the Kargil War took place. Mishra has a huge social media following and recently crossed 4 million followers on Instagram.
Indian Super League: Rs 550 cr set as base price for media rights tender
As per reports, TV rights will be for the entire subcontinent and digital for the Indian market only
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 9:12 AM | 1 min read
Indian Super League owner Football Sports Development has set Rs 550 crore as the base price for the property's media rights for a two-year term, media networks have reported.
While the TV rights will be awarded for the Indian subcontinent, the digital rights will pertain to the Indian market only.
The bids have to be submitted by August 7 and the shortlist will be finalised by August 11.
Disney Star had the media rights for the 2022-23 season. It is FSDL's first media rights tender for the property.
BBC’s George Alagiah passes away at 67
Alagiah anchored News at Six for 20 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 11:00 AM | 1 min read
BBC news presenter George Alagiah has passed away. He was 67.
Alagiah, who had been presenting News at Six for the network for 20 years, was undergoing treatment for bowel cancer.
As per media reports, Alagiah was born in Colombo and his parents moved to Ghana and then to the UK when he was 11.
Alagiah had once said that he was thankful to BBC for rejecting him thrice.
Rakesh Khar gets new role as Editor, News9 Media Verse
Khar has over two decades of experience in media
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 12:36 PM | 1 min read
Rakesh Khar, who was appointed to set up and lead the business content vertical of TV9’s digital offerings in 2020 has been given a new role.
Now he will also take over as Editor, News9 Media Verse, India's first fully integrated digital English news brand at Associated Broadcasting Co. Pvt Ltd (TV9)
Khar has over two decades of experience in media. Prior to TV9, Khar was Editor (Special Projects) at Network 18 Group, driving campaigns and special initiatives across its media assets. Khar has earlier worked with The Economic Times, Television Eighteen, Zee News, DNA and Deccan Chronicle.
