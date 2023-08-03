Aaj Tak on top in BARC’s ad break ratings for Wk 19-24

Aaj Tak has emerged on top among Hindi news channels in the ad break ratings issued by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India.

In the BARC| HSM| 15+| Ad Break| Avrg Brk Rat%, released by BARC for Wk 19-24’23| All days| ratings, Aaj Tak stood on the top with 0.042 percentage. It was followed by News 18 India on second spot with 0.039 percentage and Republic Bharat on the third position with 0.038 percentage.

The fourth spot was taken by TV9 Bharatvarsh 0.035 percentage and on the fifth position was India TV with 0.034 percentage.a

