Aaj Tak clocks 15% viewership share on Guj, HP election counting day
As per BARC data, the channel has clocked an average AMA of 334.1 (000)
Aaj Tak has recorded 15% viewership share in the Hindi Speaking Market on December 8 - the day results were counted for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, BARC data has revealed.
The channel has clocked an average AMA of 334.1 (000).
The BARC Rolled Data is for the 15+ market and takes into account the viewership in the 8am to 12 noon band.
Ex-BARC CEO Sunil Lulla summoned by CBI, lawyer calls allegations 'totally false'
Lulla's lawyer categorically told e4m that Lulla's 'conduct has been as per BARC policies & procedures'
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 11:33 AM | 1 min read
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a summons to Sunil Lulla, accusing him of rating manipulation and arbitrary business decisions during his tenure as the CEO of BARC, say reports.
exchange4media reached out to Lulla's lawyer who responded with a statement: "Mr. Sunil Lulla has been a high integrity professional in his entire career and has an unblemished track record. His conduct has been as per BARC policies & procedures and all the allegations made against him are totally false. We have complete faith in the rule of law and the Hon'ble courts.”
Lulla has been charged under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust), Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), Section 465 ( Punishment for forgery), Section 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and Section 477 (Fraudulently destroying or defacing, or attempting to destroy or deface, or secreting, a will, etc.).
Apart from forgery (Section 465), all the other allegations come under non-bailable offences.
The matter will be brought up for hearing on December 15, 2022, in the CBI court.
ABP News adjudged ‘Most Popular Hindi News Channel’
ABP News won the award second year in a row at 22nd ITA Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 6:47 PM | 2 min read
For the second year in a row, ABP News has won the ‘Most Popular Hindi News Channel’ award at the Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards event held in Mumbai. The award was presented by Shashi Ranjan, Chairman & Managing Director, GR8 Entertainment Ltd., and renowned actress Mahima Chaudhry.
ABP News anchors Rubika Liyaquat and Akhilesh Anand also won individual awards at the ceremony. Rubika received the award for the ‘Best Talk / Chat Show’ for her interview with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. Akhilesh Anand received the award under the Best Show - News/Current Affairs' category for his show 'Ghanti Bajao' for an episode on ‘Water Waste Management'. ABP News’ is the only news channel which won maximum awards across distinct and separate entries at the 22nd ITA Awards
Commenting on this milestone, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network said, “I would like thank Shashi Ranjan, Anu Ranjan and ITA for this award. This is also an award for hundreds of our journalists who have worked day in and day out, to produce quality content and in this cacophony and tyranny of the rating to be the same and producing good results and being appreciated amongst colleagues is the biggest achievement that one can get. This is what ABP Network believes in, and this is why we are in the business of delivering quality news to our viewers. But above all this is but another occasion for me, on behalf of ABP News, to convey my heartfelt gratitude to our millions of viewers who have reposed faith in us by voting ABP News as their most popular Hindi News Channel. Our viewers have reiterated that ABP News has a special place in their hearts and that is what makes this Award so special for us.”
This award, now won 2 years in a row, is validation that the popularity of ABP News is on the rise, and that it is due to the network's strong programming and dedication to delivering accurate and unbiased news to its viewers. The channel offers a wide range of programming that appeals to a variety of viewers, making it a favourite among Indian audiences.
TV viewership: MDPL plans to add around 15,000 more meters in 2-3 years
The meter count currently stands at 50,000
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 8:42 AM | 1 min read
Meterology Data Private Limited (MDPL), a joint venture between Broadcast Audience Research Council and Tam Media Research, reportedly plans to raise the number of meters by nearly 15,000 over the next two-three years.
According to a report, the meter count currently stands at 50,000 and the MDPL plans to take it to 65000.
MDPL is targeting a capex of Rs 60-70 crore, stated the report.
Airing of public service content could be voluntary for channels
The MIB last month issued an order making it compulsory
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 10, 2022 12:21 PM | 1 min read
Giving big relief to broadcasters, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has reportedly indicated that it may make the decision to air 30-minute channels public service content on TV voluntary for channels.
According to a media report, the assurance was given to broadcasters during a meeting on Friday between representatives of the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) and ministry officials.
The ministry had last month issued an order making the airing of public service content mandatory for channels. The direction was part of the revised uplinking and downlinking guidelines issued by the MIB.
Expressing its reservation against the order, the IBDF last week wrote a letter to the government asking it to either delete the stipulation or provide subsidies and tax incentives to those broadcasters who voluntarily air public service content.
The IBDF includes top television networks, such as Disney-Star, Sony, Zee, and Viacom18.
MIB extends deadline for MSOs to submit network details
The failure to submit the details within the deadline will be seen as a violation of the terms and conditions of MSO registration rules
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 10, 2022 10:07 AM | 1 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has extended the deadline for multi-system operators to submit their details of their network.
In an advisory issued on Friday, the ministry said that many MSOs have not yet registered themselves on the Digital MIB portal and are yet to provide details related to headend locations, conditional access system, frequency details, and others.
"Now, therefore, in the exercise of powers conferred under Rule l0 A of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, all the MSOs are hereby informed that the last date for registration on digitalindiamib.com has been extended up to 16/12/2022. This may be treated as a final opportunity to furnish the requisite information," the MIB said.
The MIB mentioned that the failure to submit the details within the deadline will be seen as a violation of the terms and conditions of MSO registration rules.
SPN renews broadcast rights partnership with Australian Open
Sony Sports Network will continue to broadcast Australian Open exclusively on TV and digital platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 1:56 PM | 2 min read
Tennis Australia has announced that Sony Pictures Networks India will extend its exclusive broadcast rights partnership for the Australian Open from 2023.
With this renewal, the broadcaster will hold exclusive TV and digital rights for the global sporting event across the Indian subcontinent – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The Grand Slam will continue to be televised on SPN’s sports channels as well as live-streamed on its on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV.
Sony Sports Network has been the official broadcaster of the tournament in India for nine years. After successfully establishing itself as the home for tennis in India through the broadcast of multiple Grand Slams in 2022, the broadcaster will kickstart 2023 with the telecast of the Australian Open and Adelaide International tournament.
The first Grand Slam of the year will see Novak Djokovic attempt to win his tenth Australian Open title against the likes of Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, and Carlos Alcaraz. For the women’s title, fan favorite Iga Swiatek leads the race along with Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur.
Sony Sports Network will broadcast Adelaide International from 9 January 2023 and the Australian Open from 16 January 2023.
Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “The Australian Open has consistently been the most watched tennis Grand Slam in India over the past few years. During 2022, close to 23 million viewers watched the live coverage of the event on Sony Sports Network. We hope to repeat this success as well as continue to build the steadily growing tennis fanbase in India. With this broadcast rights renewal, we will become the home for major Grand Slams in India including Roland Garros and the US Open.”
Craig Tiley, CEO, Tennis Australia, says: "Sony Pictures Networks India has been the home of the Australian Open in India for the past nine years and this renewal will solidify its position. India has long been a key market for us and over the years the tournament has seen steady growth in viewership there. Sony Sports Network has played a huge role in driving this growth and we hope to build on this success in the coming years.”
Linear TV is growing at the rate of 9.7%: GroupM
At the ‘Addressable TV and Beyond’ summit hosted by GroupM's Finecast on Wednesday, it was shared that India's TV penetration stands at nearly 70 per cent and so there is still room for growth
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 7, 2022 5:08 PM | 5 min read
Brands need futuristic spaces to reach their target audience as TV consumption patterns continue to evolve offering a range of new possibilities, says Prasanth Kumar, CEO South Asia, GroupM. Kumar was speaking at the ‘Addressable TV and Beyond’ summit in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Kumar noted, “During the 1990s, TV was a traditional medium. Then DTH came in 2000 and thus came various genres of TV channels like movies, music and sports etc. Later half of the 2010s, TV broadcast underwent a revolution with many more options emerging in the cable and DTH space. A lot of popular serials like ‘Saas bhi kabhi bahu thi’, and plenty of regional channels came up. Sports and global content started getting consumed in regional languages.”
“This revolution has opened up a lot of possibilities. Today, India is home to 210 million TV sets. Many new capabilities exist for TV advertisers in the coming years,” said Kumar, highlighting how the TV industry is witnessing a transformation and India is set to become the third largest TV market in the next three years.
Sharing her views on the occasion, Nicola Lewis, Global CEO, Finecast, highlighted the emerging TV viewing trends and threw insights into how Indian consumers are engaging and consuming TV content.
“Linear TV is growing at 9.7% rate and so far only 210 million households out of 320 million have TV sets which corresponds to nearly 70 per cent penetration. That means there is room to grow in 90 million non-TV households in India,” Lewis said, speaking at the summit virtually.
Atique Kazi, President Data, performance & Digital products, GroupM, hailed the Connected TV platform and said it has “unparalleled potential”.
“Television advertising in India continues to grow both on linear and even faster on connected TVs. Connected TV has a higher impact, its users are highly engaged compared to linear TV. They prefer uninterrupted consumption. Hence, to grow into the connected TV genre, brands have to find the right balance to reach people and manage brand safety as well,” Kazi said.
Speaking at the event, Prithi Murthy, President, GroupM Nexus India, shared the dilemma of the media planners amid changing media landscape.
“TV planning is changing fast. Today, consumers have more options to access television content. A key question before marketers and media planners now is: how to plan for linear TV, for connected TV and for a combination of both. Then comes the optimization part for all three scenarios with multiple languages and genres which requires all permutations and combinations,” Murthy said.
Murthy added that it was a great time for brands to understand, learn and invest in TV formats with the help of Finecast to reduce spill over, reach targeted audiences and bring accountability to advertising on television.
With the aim of harnessing the potential of broadcast quality content across platforms and touchpoints, GroupM launched Finecast in India this April. The Finecast entered the Indian market at a time when the consumption of broadcast content is getting fragmented.
GroupM’s Finecast, in partnership with Kantar, will also unveil their study report titled ‘The Changing Landscape of Indian Television’ at the summit. The report aims to provide a roadmap in measurement and growth of TV.
Today’s summit was the inaugural one on Addressable TV in India. GroupM plans to hold more such summits with a belief that they will help distributors, advertisers, and broadcasters understand the changing media landscape.
According to the report, currently, there are 20-22 million addressable TV homes in India. More than 10% of TV homes are today addressable. The report forecasts that there will be 40 million addressable TV homes in India by 2025.
Talking about TV viewing, the report states that 61 of respondents said they have multiple connections. Within those connections, 62% have smart TVs.
“The main reason for having multiple connections are that it offers consumers flexibility to watch content on their preferred connection and for times when other family members want to watch different content,” states the report.
According to respondents, Connected TV is the preferred connection at 65%, comprising of Smart TVs, devices such as Firestick, Internet enabled set top boxes vs 35% Linear (Cable + DTH). Even though they have multiple connections for accessing TV, there is a preference to which access point they prefer most.
The report further states that when it comes to TV consumption, Connected TV is watched 12.4 hours on an average in a week and liner TV is watched 12.6 hours. Also, Co-viewing is high across genres except web-series.
The report further states that in 2023, advertisers will spend about $86 million on connected TV (CTV) advertising in India. In a report on the addressable TV market in the country, the media-buying network and market research firm Kantar estimate that India’s CTV ad spending will grow at a CAGR of 47% between 2022 and 2027.
Talking about Connected TV, Kazi observed, “If convenience is driving audiences towards CTV, addressability is driving advertisers to CTVs. India is poised to be the third-largest CTV advertising market by 2024.”
