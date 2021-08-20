9XM MD Pradeep Guha diagnosed with cancer, critically ill

9XM Managing Director Pradeep Guha has been diagnosed with liver cancer and is “critically ill”.

According to a statement issued by Guha’s family, “He was diagnosed with advanced liver cancer ( Stage 4 ) three weeks ago and has been under the treatment of the best specialists in Mumbai, who have also consulted with counterparts in Sloan Kettering, New York.”

“Unfortunately, the aggressive nature of the disease has led to rapid deterioration in his condition. The next 48-72 hours are critical. He has been put on the Ventilator early this morning and is in ICU in Kokilaben Ambani Hospital,” the statement read.

