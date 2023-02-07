GREY Group India & Netmeds celebrate the courage of cancer fighter Anchal Sharma
‘The Girl In Red Lipstick’ campaign has been conceptualised by GREY group India
This World Cancer Day (4th February), Netmeds is celebrating the courage of Anchal Sharma, a cancer fighter.
The film conceptualized by GREY group India is based on the true story of Anchal Sharma called, “The Girl in Red Lipstick”. The film aims to spread the message for cancer fighters and caregivers #SilenceCancerNotTheFight
Anchal Sharma, a cancer fighter, used red lipstick as her weapon to find courage and fight the struggles of cancer treatment. Not only did she keep her head held high, but also used the lipstick to spread her positivity among other fighters. The bright hue on her beaming smile is what stood out for everyone around her as a constant reminder to not give in and keep fighting.
Speaking about this film, Sandipan Bhattacharyya, Managing Director & Chief Creative Officer, GREY group India said, “In Anchal’s story we saw something that could truly inspire everyone who takes on cancer. It’s a story that needs to be shared so we all can get a bit of her courage and that incredible zest for life.”
Shantanu Saha, Chief Marketing Officer, Pharma Business, Reliance Retail, said, “The thought behind this film stemmed from the fact that Netmeds, as an empathetic intermediary between the care receiver and the caregiver, has so many humane stories to tell. These stories are stories we are exposed to on a daily basis. Stories that come back to us from our delivery staff, our customer service staff and from our own networks of friends, colleagues and family. Why not share a few of these stories of healing, courage, wellness & hope with our audience, through the medium of short stories with real-life protagonists. This World Cancer Day, we share the story of Anchal Sharma. A story of sheer grit, positivity and the willpower to want to live life and spread hope, on her own terms. It sits well with our Brand Purpose, which is to provide genuine medicines, at a reasonable price and on time, to the caregivers and care receivers who buy from us. By doing this, we attempt to help deliver, in our own small way, wellness and hope to everyone across the whole nation. We are after all ‘India ki Pharmacy’.”
For Valentine’s Day, CaratLane shares stories of love in #KhulKeKaroExpress campaign
The campaign is created by BBH India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 1:01 PM | 2 min read
CaratLane, an omni-channel jewellery brand, has launched its Valentine’s Day campaign, “Khul Ke Karo Express”. Building on the brand’s core purpose to help consumers express themselves, the campaign brings forward multiple stories inspired by real CaratLane customers sharing their emotions. While spouse gifting is still the majority of the gifting orders during Valentine’s Day, the brand has also seen other relationships like mother-daughter, self-gifting, and sibling-gifting emerging in a big way. The campaign video showcases the roller coaster dynamic between a father and daughter, the unsaid love story of a husband and wife, and the affection shared by a son and mother. The video subtly captures the narrative of how sometimes we are caught in the monotony of life and miss expressing our love to our loved ones. The #KhulKeKaroExpress campaign has been conceptualised and executed by “BBH India (a Publicis Groupe agency)”.
To bring this campaign to life, CaratLane has also introduced an exclusive message card in their gift box. This card has a QR code to add a personalised message, integrated with AR activation in-stores. This allows consumers to express their message without hesitation and adds to a customised jewellery experience to make Valentine’s gifts truly unforgettable.
Talking about the campaign, Jennifer Pandya, VP Marketing of CaratLane, said, “We are very excited to launch this campaign in time for Valentine’s Day. We know that the brand plays a big role in enabling people to express their emotions to their loved ones through the gift of jewellery, but as humans, we don't always find it easy to express what we really feel. So we wanted to champion the expression of emotions. Our consumers tell us that the biggest payoff while gifting is the joy and happiness they see on the receiver's face when they unbox the gift. Through this campaign, we have tried to capture these emotions, joy, happiness, and excitement - to encourage everyone to express their emotions.”
Aarti Srinivasan, ECD, BBH India added, “In a technologically advanced world, it's refreshing to take a moment and show the old-school way. Remaining true to BBH’s ‘Zag’ philosophy and CaratLane’s mission to help people express emotions, we wanted to elevate the feeling of gifting by focusing on the moment of gifting; of looking into someone's eyes and expressing what you feel unabashed and at the same time see the emotions of the receiver. Hence, the thought of #KhulKeKaroExpress was born.”
In RummyCircle’s new film, Hrithik Roshan talks about making the right choices in life
This is the fourth edition of ‘raho ek kadam aage’ campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 12:44 PM | 2 min read
RummyCircle has launched the fourth edition of its Raho Ek Kadam Aage campaign with brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan, which features exciting action-packed stories of how the star uses his skills to deal with real-life scenarios and his game of online rummy.
Continuing with its underlying theme, the fourth edition of this popular campaign focuses on how foresight, skill, and intelligence are crucial for skilled and responsible gameplay.
The year-long campaign has featured multiple creative films around the central theme of skill gaming using the catch line of Raho Ek Kadam Aage, highlighting the use of planning, critical thinking, situational responses, and decision-making, etc, as winning strategies. Four campaigns have been released in a span of a year-long engagement with Hrithik Roshan as RummyCircle’s brand ambassador, regularly infusing new energy into the campaign and sustaining consumer interest.
Commenting on the campaign, Avik Das Kanungo, Associate Vice President- Brand and Marketing Strategy, Games24x7 said “We are thrilled to present the fourth edition in our series of Raho Ek Kadam Aage campaign with Mr. Hrithik Roshan, where he brings his highly skilled and action-packed moves to highlight how he makes the right ‘choice’ to win in life and in rummy. We’ve had an extremely exciting year where we’ve attempted to build the category and reinforce the core brand message of skilled and responsible gameplay while showcasing the thrill of the game. The campaigns have been successful in highlighting RummyCircle as a preferred platform for online rummy where players can hone their gameplay and compete with other skilled players.”
The film in fourth edition of the #RahoEkKadamAage campaign shows Hrithik set in a surreal space where he equates the importance of choosing the right script, with making the right moves in the game of Rummy. He’s also seen carefully making a ‘choice’ to discard and pick the right cards in the game. The film has been designed by DDB Mudra. The fourth leg of this multi-media campaign will be digitally led and will engage consumers through popular video platforms like YouTube and Sharechat as well as various OTT and social media platforms.
Del Monte ropes in chef Vikas Khanna to promote its Mayonnaise & Ketchup range
Khanna stars in Del Monte’s latest communication campaign – Made by Chefs, Loved by all
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 12:00 PM | 2 min read
Del Monte, a brand in the ketchup & sauces space, has tied up with Michelin Star awarded chef and MasterChef India judge Vikas Khanna to promote their mayo & ketchup range. Vikas stars in Del Monte’s latest communication campaign – Made by Chefs, Loved by all- for its mayonnaise range.
Speaking about this partnership, Del Monte India CEO Mahesh Kanchan said "We are delighted to have Chef Vikas Khanna partner with us on our culinary portfolio of Mayonnaise, Ketchup & Sauces. I say this not only because Vikas is one of the most respected and reputed chefs globally , but also because he is extremely careful about the brands he chooses to work with. For us it is a match made in heaven with him endorsing one of India’s top quality food brands.
We believe his association will help increase our awareness amongst consumers and encourage them to choose from the best mayonnaise range available in the market and help us eventually be the first choice in terms of a mayonnaise brand.”
Vikas Khanna, who is delighted to be a part of this campaign said "Del Monte is an international brand, well known for the quality of its products and I am glad to be associated with it. As a chef, while we make our own mayonnaise in our restaurant, I have to say that Del Monte makes a fantastic eggless mayo and amongst all their delicious mayo variants that I have tried, Achari Mayo is my personal favourite.”
‘I am impressed with the quality of Del Monte’s products and they are at par with international standards’, Vikas added.
Del Monte’s mayonnaise range includes Achari Mayo, Roasted Garlic Mayo, Sandwich Spread, Mint Mayo, Tandoori Mayo, Eggless Mayo and comes in easy to use, wide mouth jars. These can be consumed with different food items like Dosa, Samosa, Paranthas etc.
Our campaign tagline and idea is unique: Kellogg
The cereal brand has responded to plagiarism allegations regarding the EatFit that the “Kuchh Kar Dikhane Ki Bhook” campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 4, 2023 12:08 PM | 2 min read
Kellogg has responded to allegations made by EatFit that the cereal brand has lifted its advertisement “Kuchh Kar Dikhane Ki Bhook” launched for the ICC World Cup last November.
In its response to the issue, Kellogg said, “We would like to clarify that ‘Kuch Kar Dikhane ki Bhookh' is a summary of our campaign idea and our tagline, brought alive both as a Super and Voice Over in our advertisement. The core message of our communication, 'Pet bhara hoga tabhi toh bhookh lagegi' is that 'only when your child's stomach is full will they be hungry to do more' and therefore, it makes this context unique. This was developed internally by our creative agency (O&M) and researched by us many months before it was aired on television.
Like many other ads, the phrase is a colloquial term used widely and hence, we chose to go with this to deliver our message. ‘Kuch Kar Dikhane Ki Bhookh’ is a commonly used term and lacks exclusivity to any campaign. It cannot be called proprietary material unless the same is protected under the Indian legal context.
As a responsible marketer, we and our creative partner, Ogilvy & Mather, did our due diligence before releasing this expression. In terms of completeness, a trademark search conducted before the launch of the campaign did not reveal any applications or registrations, otherwise.”
Kellogg has also categorically and unequivocally denied all allegations of plagiarism / copying / reuse of the tag line in reference to our ongoing multi-media campaign. “We are confident and proud of the team, which worked on this campaign and we believe in the originality of the idea and the strength of the creative expression.”
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/kelloggs-vs-eatfit-asci-approached-over-similarities-in-ads-125154.html
Love is in the air but you don’t have to breathe it: 5 Star ad tells us why
Cadbury 5 Star introduces the ‘Mush Detector’ with a campaign by Ogilvy India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 4, 2023 9:03 AM | 2 min read
Cadbury 5 Star has launched yet another unique campaign to help singles navigate through the “love-sick zones and dodge gushy couples”. As part of this year’s #DoNothing proposition, the brand has introduced a Mush Detector Web App, helping free birds ‘Do Nothing’ in peace.
Nitin Saini, Vice President - Marketing, Mondelez India: “Speaking directly to the nation’s youth, Cadbury 5 Star with the perfect balance of quirk and wit has consistently conveyed relatable stories. Creating yet another engaging narrative for Gen Z, our latest edition of Valentine’s Day campaign stands for all those who do not celebrate Valentine’s Day and will help them steer clear of any mush, anywhere. With a resounding response to last year’s Valentine’s Day campaign, we are confident that this year’s efforts will resonate equally well with our consumers.”
Sukesh Kumar Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India: “Valentine’s Day has become an annual event for Cadbury 5 Star to leverage and land its 'Do Nothing' counterculture attitude. This year we have conceived and built a zany, dynamic web app, the 5 Star Mush Detector - which helps people detect and avoid mush around them with a real-time map using various data points like nearby florists, gift shops, movie theatres, restaurants, etc. What makes it even more irreverent, is that the data is also triangulated with chocolate sales to deduce mush. The more lovey-dovey an area, the redder it appears on the map. The app also assists users find mush-free spots, where they can escape to 'Do nothing'. To make it further engaging, friendly folks can help us in populating the real-time map during Valentine’s week, by reporting mushy places to avoid."
Piramal Realty’s film with Rahul Dravid talks about importance of one’s home
The campaign is titled #HOMEisFOREVER
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 5, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group, has unveiled its latest corporate campaign, "#HOMEisFOREVER," starring Rahul Dravid, former captain, Indian cricket team.
“The company has augmented its campaign by offering a limited-time opportunity for its customers to purchase fully furnished designer residences. Additionally, Piramal Realty is offering a new fixed home loan rate of 6.85% on all residential projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This offer is a substantial reduction from the current market rate of 8.5% to 9.0%, which will assist in reducing the impact of rising interest rates and providing our customers with added financial security,” the company said.
The campaign #HOMEisFOREVER emphasises on the importance of home in one’s life. No matter what you achieve in life, at the end of the day you come back to your home and family for ultimate comfort.
"We are elated to present this exclusive home loan offer to our valued customers," said Gaurav Sawhney, CEO of Piramal Realty. "The "Interest Rate Lock" initiative seeks to provide our home buyers with interest rate stability and the most competitive rates in over a decade for the next 18 months. Our objective is to make homeownership more attainable and cost-effective, and this offer is a step in that direction."
He further added, "When it comes to buying a home, it's not just about acquiring a property, it's about investing in a quality lifestyle. We are committed to delivering excellence in terms of quality, value, and lifestyle in every aspect of our developments. Buying a fully furnished apartment is a smart choice for those looking for a hassle-free and move-in ready experience. Our fully furnished apartments provide a complete living experience that is not only practical but also luxurious. Our objective is to consistently deliver an unparalleled living experience to our valued customers.”
Britannia’s ad for Pure Magic Chocolush explores the bliss of living in the moment
The quirky ad has been conceptualised by The Womb
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 4, 2023 8:42 AM | 3 min read
Britannia’s choco-filled cookie brand Pure Magic Chocolush has launched its latest campaign ‘Live This Moment’. The new campaign showcases Pure Magic Chocolush in its all-new avatar wherein we see an enlightened man teaching his followers to experience the gooey choco filling and the crunch of Pure Magic Chocolush. The TVC brings alive the true characteristics of the cookie- loaded with 38% choco inside. Pure Magic Chocolush has been introduced with new-age premium packaging by Britannia.
Talking on the launch, Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries Limited said, “On Pure Magic, we sought to express the key product attribute of the abundant gooey choco centre wrapped in a crunchy cookie. We came to realise that people don’t consume Pure Magic, but Pure Magic consumes people. And that led us to our idea of forgetting the past and not worrying about the future but rather ’live this moment’. With a brand-new product experience and a powerful brand idea that builds desire for Pure Magic, while distinctly distinguishing itself from the competition, we hope it touches the right taste buds of the choco-loving consumers.”
Amit added, “The premium indulgence category of biscuits is growing faster than the overall biscuits category. Given these changing consumer preferences and market dynamics, we wanted a strategic firm like The Womb to be associated with us. They have the right balance of strategic and creative capabilities to create compelling communication for growth.”
Kawal Shoor, Co-Founder, The Womb said, “It's a privilege to work with a legacy company like Britannia and on brands like Bourbon, Pure Magic, and Treat with Amit and the entire team. The premium indulgence category of biscuits is one of the most closely contested categories. The new competition has emerged; however, Britannia was and will remain the OG."
On Pure Magic, we looked at expressing a core product truth of abundant gooey chocolate center, encased in a crunchy cookie through a cultural insight. Through our research we realized that people don’t consume Pure Magic, but in turn, Pure Magic consumes people. It is so indulgent and gooey that you cannot do anything else but focus on it and relish it. And when you so focus on something, you live in the present. The future and the past dissipate from consciousness. This helped us arrive at our big idea of a cookie so involving that it takes your mind off everything else and makes you ‘live this moment’.”
Suyash Khabya, Creative Head The Womb said, “The brief allowed us, the creatives, to be indulgent, just like the product. So we cracked the idea of an enlightened man professing the product truth, but in his own quirky way. He will now be dispelling the message of ‘Live This Moment’ and through him, Pure Magic will have a point of view on various topics...no gyan but a funny take. Apart from the TVC, there's a whole lot of digital videos, topical stuff and a solid 360 campaign overall. On this, the client team at Britannia is letting us have a cookie of a time!”
The 360-degree campaign will be led by television and digital platforms, including YouTube and social, as well as print.
