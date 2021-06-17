GREY Group appoints Dinesh Shetty as Chief Financial Officer, South Asia

GREY group has announced the appointment of Dinesh Shetty, Chief Financial Officer, South Asia. Based in Mumbai, Dinesh will report to Ali Belgaumi, CFO-APAC, EMEA & LATAM, GREY group and Anusha Shetty, Chairman, and Group CEO, GREY group India.

On joining GREY, Dinesh said, “It’s indeed a great opportunity for me to be part of such a creative powerhouse and contribute towards the growth and development of these markets. With a blend of integrated creative offerings in the mainline and the digital space, GREY group is now poised on a journey to provide wider and effective solutions on multiple touchpoints with creative, content, data, and technology being seamlessly integrated to help clients stay ahead of the curve.”

As CFO, Dinesh will be responsible for driving the financial strategy for the South Asia regions. His appointment comes during a phase where GREY group is seeing huge growth in its business, both mainline and digital.

Anusha Shetty, Chairman and Group CEO, GREY group India said, “We are glad to have Dinesh Shetty join us. His valuable experience will help us be more strategic and competitive in the marketing world”

“Dinesh is a proven CFO with a superior track record of delivering results and creating value. I’m excited to welcome Dinesh to Grey, he is a high-impact executive who brings a compelling blend of well-honed operating skills, financial strategy, and transformational leadership abilities,” said Ali.

Dinesh is a seasoned finance professional with 27+ years of experience spread across agencies and regions, including WPP. In his previous stints, Dinesh has worked as CFO - Dentsu Aegis Network Malaysia; Group CFO – Bates Chi & Partners India; Regional Finance Director APAC– Enfatico Pte Singapore; Finance Director – Ogilvy Japan and VP Finance – Ogilvy India. In his most recent role, Dinesh was the CFO & COO and was responsible for managing finances and operations of Big Sun Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Dinesh has dealt with MNCs like Unilever, BP Castrol, Dell, BAT, Coke, Cadburys, Air Asia, Reckitt Benckiser, etc. and has had the experience of successfully dealing with the highest authority of decision making in these organizations, including the Procurement heads at local, regional and global level.

