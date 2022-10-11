ITW adopts campaign to save 11-year-old with cancer

ITW Universe has taken up the cause for gathering funds for Zeus Agastya Krishna Bannerjee, a 11-year-old boy diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).

Leveraging their business, personal and professional contacts, ITW has helped amplify the cause with celebrities, sports personalities and influencers sharing Zeus’s story and an appeal for help. “For us this is a personal effort, the ITW family has come together, and we are doing all we can to raise awareness as well as share and amplify this as widely as we can, because no amount is too small towards saving the life of a child,” says Bhairav Shanth, Co-Founder ITW Universe.

“As a company we have come together on so many occasions to pull off incredible projects, so why can’t we come together for something that could be priceless in what we achieve?” he added.



“Given the time sensitive medical need we are pleading to other like-minded people and companies to come forward just in time to help Zeus, the boy is just 11 years old and too young to comprehend the situation, he has been told he has a bad strain of Covid. Corporate Social Responsibility need not always be bound by formal agreements and preset initiatives. It’s about making a real difference,” said Shanth.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)