Ram Ratings Wk 32’21-Wk 35’21: Fever FM ahead in Mumbai, Delhi

Fever FM continues to maintain its top spot in Mumbai and Delhi charts for radio listenership. From Week 32 to Week 35, Radio Mirchi took the lead in Kolkata and Big FM in Bangalore. The four-week time period for the survey is between 4th July and 31st July.

With over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12 in Mumbai, Fever FM led the list with a 16.3% share. Radio Mirchi came next with a share of 14.2%, and BIG FM came at the third spot with 14.1%. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am and again between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 21.5% listenership share. Mirchi was in second place with a 15.2% share and Red FM took came next on the chart with a 12.8% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, Radio City took a 25.9% share. BIG FM stood second at 25.9% and Radio Mirchi was at third with a 12.6% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am.

In Kolkata, Mirchi topped the chart with a 27.3% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 25.1% share. Fever FM, at the third spot, had a 12% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

