Radio reinvented: Sector taps on higher reach in tier cities
Radio industry heads say 2023 will see the sector going in for further diversification, expansion of digital radio and building of more indigenous properties
One of the oldest mediums of mass communication, radio has been reinventing right from the 1900s to the present day. Despite facing tough competition from TV and digital platforms, radio has been able to hold its ground.
With 2022 on the way out, we reached out to industry players to understand how the year fared for them and what were they looking forward to in the upcoming year.
The year that was
The last two years were difficult for every sector across the globe, and radio like most others adapted to changes brought in by the digital era. Talking about how 2022 was for the industry, Nisha Narayanan, COO & Director, Red FM & Magic FM, said, “After 2 rough years of the pandemic, radio has been witnessing steady growth. The volumes and revenue in the smaller markets are almost back on track. While macroeconomic factors impacted budgets, we experienced a shift from large corporates and categories to smaller markets.”
“Tier 2 & 3 cities were the major growth drivers for us across the country. Post-August, events, and activations picked up and unleashed new energy amongst the marketers and listeners. We are observing radio branching from traditional to digital and expanding its base amongst the youth as they have options and a variety to choose from. Radio is diversifying in the consumption of content as well. Music and non-music formats were highly appreciated by audiences and advertisers this year,” she added.
Agreeing on radio’s popularity in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, Abraham Thomas, CEO, of Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd, said, “Radio is expected to recover to around 75% of the pre-pandemic level with the growth being driven through tier 2 and tier 3 markets. It has also strengthened its foothold in the realm of digitalization in 2022, as the medium has acclimated itself to the new era of 'techceleration’. The opportunity in digital audio is exploding too with audiences growing in reach, time spent and engagement.”
“According to a report from India Cellular and Electronics Association and EY, the adoption of digital radio technology will help the sector double its revenues within five years to Rs 12,300 crore. Harnessing the power of technology, radio has taken great strides in developing innovative solutions and offerings to benefit consumers and advertisers alike. Despite the massive explosion in the category of video consumption, radio continues to maintain an edge as a medium that delivers reliable real-time information, companionship and a source of instant mood elevation,” he added.
Talking about technological advancements, Ashit Kukian, CEO, Radio City, said, “Radio has been popularly acknowledged as a medium for city-related updates and groovy music. With the advent of time and technology, it has transformed into a novel content-consuming platform that adds value to the lives of listeners. While radio is essentially an audio platform, the pandemic provided a fillip to the industry to integrate digital formats to widen revenue streams and leveraging digital initiatives.”
“The year 2022 has been quite exciting for Radio City as we developed a strategic roadmap by converging radio plus digital solutions terming it ‘Radigitalization’. This phenomenon offers integrated solutions to advertisers that make economic sense to them allowing them to utilize the power of radio and digital to target messages to the audience base. We will continue to build indigenous properties both for on-air and digital platforms to reach out to our audience effectively,” Kukian said.
While radio might still be trying to survive, there is a whole bunch of new types of platforms, and content that is out there, trying to lure in audiences. Radio platforms with their RJs have made a lot of noise over social media platforms. Brands love to get associated with an RJ making 360-degree solutions for the advertiser. This year saw RJs become popular content creators and influencers.
Talking about the same, Mansi Datta, Chief Client Officer and Office Head – North & South, Wavemaker India shared her insights and said, “The radio industry in India is about 3000-5000 crores strong contributing approximately 3-5% of the adex. COVID affected radio in terms of listenership as well as revenue. One source of listening to radio ie on the go got wiped out. However, there was a recognition that all of these rjs enjoyed a good amount of followership and this insight led a lot of advertisers and agencies to leverage radio listenership along with a social plan. The spectrum of power distance shows that on one end we have RJs who are our next door neighbours/ peers/friends and on the other end of the spectrum we have celebrities who people look up to and adore and adulate and even in some cases worship.”
Back to the Future
Every year brings new hope and a new set of expectations. While Radio is still adapting to the growing technology, there is a lot one can do in this space. Right from different formats of content to taking radio into an integrated space of audio-visual platforms.
The coming year will have players make a run to get back to pre-pandemic levels and maintain a healthy presence of the medium amongst the audiences.
Talking about coming at par with pre-pandemic levels, Kukian said, “After over two years of pandemic-led restrictions, the world is returning to normalcy as festivities and weddings are being celebrated on a huge scale. This has provided an opportunity for brands to advertise their products and attain pre-pandemic sales numbers. As radio continues to stay one of the most relevant and significant mediums of communication, revenue earned through advertisements will also continue to see an upsurge in the coming year. As Radio City is on a digital transformation journey, the upcoming year will witness deeper integration of radio and digital formats being adopted by the audience and advertisers.”
The 360-degree solution is the way in the future for radio as a medium including digital as well as traditional platforms. It will provide a seamless experience to audiences as well as advertisers.
Commenting on what they expect from the future, Narayanan, said, “360-degree integrated solutions using radio, digital, on-ground events and activation are how we see the upcoming year. Radio has the advantage of the highest reach and penetration at the lowest cost whereas digital provides ROI driven mechanism and we plan to leverage them all. Radio has the possibility to add reminder value for any brand when added to the print or tv campaigns.”
A medium that thrives on language and content format, experts say that it is going to be sheer hyperlocal as people are embracing their native languages.
Seconding the same, Kukian said, “In today’s time, audiences prefer consuming content in a language that is most native to them. Radio City understands this phenomenon well and consistently diversifies itself by offering content in varied languages and genres. We will continue focusing on this aspect in the coming year and continue to offer unique yet relatable content solutions to our audiences as well as advertisers to stay ahead of the curve. We will also focus on optimizing our new offerings through an increasing number of podcasts and video interactions with celebrities and popular artists thereby entertaining the audience through exclusive infotainment.”
Apart from social media platforms, technologies like AIML, AR, and VR have also been buzzwords in this year and will continue to rule in the coming years.
Elaborating on the same Thomas said, “The trend we will see in the coming year is of the radio plus digital being further leveraged in a massive way that gives a more holistic, immersive, and personalized experience to its listeners. Technology will play a major role in the way radio-like experiences are explored in the audio space and how it is perceived by advertisers and audiences. Audio digital will become a substantial part of our revenue streams in the next two years.
“The combination of ‘technology’ in the creation and distribution of audio content with the ‘technique’ of creating radio-like experiences and connections will be a game changer for the audio industry. Another trend that is gaining momentum internationally is In-car audio streaming. With the connected dashboards in cars and a smartphone, one can tune into the music right away offering a seamless experience.”
While experts say that the medium is here to stay, there is a lot of competition out there to grab audience attention and thereby have advertisers. Radio had always reinvented itself, and came out with new technologies and innovations to stay relevant amongst the masses. It will be spectacular to watch out for this medium in the coming years adapting to the world turning virtual.
RAM Ratings Week 40'22 - 43'22: Fever FM leads in Mumbai, Delhi
Radio Mirchi stayed ahead in Kolkata while Big FM topped in Bangalore
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 30, 2022 7:57 AM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 40'22 - 43'22 (between October 2nd and October 29th ), Fever FM maintained its top spots in Mumbai and Delhi charts. In Bangalore and Kolkata, BIG FM and Radio Mirchi led respectively.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM continued to top the charts as erstwhile leader Radio Mirchi trailed on the second spot. Fever gained 18.1% share. Mirchi had 15.7%. Red FM took the third spot with 15.6%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged the top position with a 22% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.3% share. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.2% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 31.5% share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 27.8% share. At the third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 15.2% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts, staying steady with a 27.7% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24%. Fever FM had a 14.1%. In Kolkata the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
RAM Ratings Week 39'22 - 42'22: Fever FM reigns supreme in Mumbai, Delhi
Radio Mirchi trounced the competition in Kolkata while Big FM stayed ahead in Bangalore
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 25, 2022 7:47 AM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 39'22 - 42'22 (between Sep 25th and October 22nd ), Radio Mirchi has Mumbai and Kolkata charts, while Fever FM ruled in Delhi and Big FM in Bangalore.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM toppled Radio Mirchi again on the charts, gaining a 17.7% market share. Mirchi was relegated to the second position with 16.3%. Red FM took the third spot with 15.6%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged the top position with a 21.8% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.2% share. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.3% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 31% share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 27.9% share. At the third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 15.3% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts, staying steady with a 27.8% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24.3%. Fever FM had a 13.7%. In Kolkata the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
RAM Ratings Week 38'22 - 41'22: Fever FM stays on top in Mumbai and Delhi
BIG FM reigned in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 18, 2022 1:39 PM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 38'22 - 41'22 (between Sep 18th and October 15th) , Radio Mirchi topped Kolkata charts, while Fever FM ruled in Mumbai and Delhi; Big FM stayed ahead of rivals in Bangalore.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped the charts, gaining 17.6% market share. Radio Mirchi was still in second position with 16.6%. Red FM took the third spot with 15.4%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged the top position with a 21.7% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.4% share. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.2% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 31% share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 27.8% share. The third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 15.4%. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts, staying steady with a 28.2% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24.7%. Fever FM had a 13.7%. In Kolkata the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
ENIL buys stake in music e-learning platform Spardha
The company said that the partnership signals its interest in strategic investments to build shareholder value in the long term
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 16, 2022 9:19 AM | 2 min read
Entertainment Network India Limited (ENIL), which operates the FM radio channel Mirchi, has acquired a significant minority stake in music e-learning startup Spardha. This is ENIL’s first external investment. The company said that this partnership signals its interest in strategic investments to build shareholder value in the long term. Also, this would make Mirchi’s own digital transformation as a mobile-first entertainment brand.
Spardha, founded in 2020, caters to individuals with specific learning demands and addresses problems in music education. The music e-learning startup offers various courses for all age groups by curating an extensive curriculum and onboarding certified trainers for students.
Speaking about the investment, ENIL CEO Yatish Mehrishi, was quoted by media reports saying that the company is keen to explore a number of new areas and e-learning was one such space. “Over the past two decades, Mirchi has become synonymous with best-in-class music and entertainment. Even as we transform into a mobile-first entertainment brand and are busy building out our Mirchi Plus app engine, we are keen to explore a number of new areas. We can build those in-house, or we can invest outside. E-learning was one such space, that we were interested in building from a D2C standpoint, but it was best that we invest in a sector leader like Spardha, rather than build inside ENIL”, Mehrishi said.
Spardha founder-director & CEO Saurabh Srivastav expressed happiness over the partnership with Mirchi and said that Mirchi’s strong presence in the markets will help Spardha optimise its branding & marketing strategies to penetrate deeper into those international markets at a faster pace. “I feel thrilled about this new partnership with ENIL. We at Spardha strongly believe that there are multiple opportunities where Spardha & Mirchi can collaborate in the common interest of helping Spardha grow faster & improve its brand visibility in the market”, Srivastav said.
“Spardha looks to gain from Mirchi’s prowess in building strong consumer-facing brands, its deep engagement with the film & music industry as well as its ad-revenue and B2B sales ecosystem. On behalf of team Spardha, I would like to thank ENIL management for their investment in Spardha. Looking forward to an exciting & successful partnership with Mirchi”, Srivastav further added.
ENIL Q2 revenue jumps 50% to Rs 108.5 crore
EBITDA for the quarter up 115.6% to Rs 20.96 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 12, 2022 8:01 AM | 2 min read
Entertainment Network India Limited (ENIL) has reported a 50% growth in consolidated revenue at Rs 108.5 crore in Q2 FY23 compared to Rs 72.4 crore in Q2 FY22. The company said the revenue growth was primarily driven by a 45.7% growth in radio and 57.7% in solutions.
Operating expenditure increased 40.2% to Rs 88.37 crore from Rs 63 crore. The company noted that the cost economisation initiatives continued to reap benefits as operating costs (excluding digital business and DVC) were lower than in Q2 FY20.
EBITDA for the quarter jumped 115.6% to Rs 20.96 crore from Rs 9.72 crore. The company stated that the EBITDA would have been even better if it excludes the Rs 5.8 crore investment in the digital platform. The company's net loss shrank 95.1% to Rs 50 lakh compared to Rs 10.8 crore.
ENIL has made an impairment provision of Rs 15.15 crore in its Mirchi US and Bahrain businesses on account of Covid-19, the weak global economic situation, and the business environment in most countries.
It noted that this impairment has no impact on ENIL consolidated results as losses were already booked in earlier years. Further, the company has made a provision of Rs 2.63 crore for the relevant onerous contracts in international markets which it intends to discontinue from its operations.
Commenting on the results, ENIL MD Prashant Panday said, "After two consecutive Covid-impacted years, we had a good Covid-free Q2 this year. Mirchi’s business rebounded strongly with solid growth of 50% in revenues and 186.3% in EBITDA over the last year. Mirchi’s market share has grown by nearly 4% since Q2FY20. It is heartening to note that core EBITDA is now just 7% short of the pre-pandemic year FY20. We expect strong growth from here on. Our Solutions business and the new digital platforms – the Mirchi Plus app and the MPing audio ad network – have received a warm welcome and will drive Mirchi’s growth in the coming years.”
The company said its digital platform Mirchi Plus App, which was launched in India on July 1, 2022, has received an encouraging response.
It has signed an agreement to acquire an initial stake in Spardha Learnings.
ENIL has also expanded its digital products portfolio with the launch of MPing.
As on 30th September, the company's balance sheet remains strong with cash reserves of Rs 227.1 crore.
RAM Ratings Week 37'22 - 40'22: Fever FM rules Mumbai and Delhi charts
Big FM took the lead in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi topped in Kolkata
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 9, 2022 8:10 AM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 37'22 - 40'22, Radio Mirchi has Mumbai and Kolkata charts, while Fever FM ruled in Delhi and Big FM in Bangalore.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Radio Mirchi has been reigning supreme for years topping the listenership charts. However, in this four week period, Fever FM triumphed over Mirchi, gaining 17.6% market share. Radio Mirchi was relegated to the second position with 17.3%. Red FM took the third spot with 15.2%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged the top position with a 21.5% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.5% share, with no gain or loss. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.2% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 30.7% share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 27.7% share down -0.6%. The third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 15.4%. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts, staying steady with a 28.3% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24.7%. Fever FM had a 13.8%. In Kolkata the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
RAM Ratings Week 36'22-39'22: Radio Mirchi ahead in Mumbai and Kolkata
Fever FM topped in Delhi and Big FM in Bangalore
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 5, 2022 9:47 AM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 36'22 - 39'22, Radio Mirchi has Mumbai and Kolkata charts, while Fever FM ruled in Delhi and Big FM in Bangalore.
Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12 saw Radio Mirchi on top with 18.3% market share. Fever FM gained ground on the second spot with a 17.%6 share. Red FM took the third spot with a 15.1%. The most popular time slot was between 9 am and 10 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged the top position with a 21.5% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.4% share, with no gain or loss. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 30.7% share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 27.7% share down -0.6%. The third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 15.7%. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts, staying steady with a 28.9% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24.6%. Fever FM had a 13.3%. In Kolkata the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
