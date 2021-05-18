With 62% credibility score, Print continues to remain ahead of other news mediums: Ormax

The second edition of ‘Fact or Fake' report also highlights that almost 2 out of 3 or 65% of news consumers in the country see fake news as a major concern

Ormax Media released the results of the second edition of its ‘Fact or Fake ‘Report. The report is based on a survey of news consumers and measures the credibility that various news media command. Importantly the survey also measures the overall perception towards fake news. The Report is significant as the study has a robust sample size of 3600 across the two tracks conducted among urban news consumers (15+) from 17 states and UTs of India. The data for the second report was collected in April 2021. The first edition was released in September 2020.

The Report highlights that almost 2 out of 3 or 65% of news consumers in the country see fake news as a major concern. The % of people for whom fake news is a major concern is seen to have grown over the two studies wherein April 2020 the score was 61%.

In this situation, it is indeed significant that Print media has come out on top by a large margin and continues to remain ahead of other mediums with a 62% credibility score. Radio news holds on to its second position albeit with a minor drop in its credibility score from 57% in September 2020 to 56% in April 2021. Television news, on the other hand, has dropped by 3 points - 56% to 53% over the two study periods, widening the credibility gap further between Print and Television. Social media's relatively poor performance is evident in its recent credibility score of 27%, down from 32% in the first track. Within social media, Twitter received a 47% news credibility score while other social media or messenger apps did not even manage to touch the 30% mark.

In the current circumstances where fake news is a subject of global concern, Print’s performance points to the power of good journalism and the faith consumers have in the medium in the country. Commenting on the report, Girish Agarwal, Promoter – Director, Dainik Bhaskar Group said, “I feel a sense of fulfilment that the Print medium has the highest credibility and it is far ahead of other mediums. This is the result of the strong journalism practices that we follow due to which we have earned the most trusted tag. The Report is an important tool for marketers and advertisers from the brand safety point of view. It is imperative to take care of the placement of communication in the right and credible environment”.

