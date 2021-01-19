Times Group announces 4th edition of Power of Print (POP)

Times Power of Print (POP) enters its 4th year. A unique initiative by the Times Group, POP invites creative minds to build impactful print campaigns that can make a big difference. A one-of-a-kind contest, wherein creative teams across agencies vie for the top spot. The Power of Print initiative which won a gold at Abby’s in its first year has seen overwhelming participation from the creative community every year. The winning team not only stands a chance to win the coveted Power of Print trophy but also see their winning campaign released in the pages of the Times of India group publications supported by a multi-crore budget.

Infiniti Retail Ltd. (Croma) continues its second consecutive year association with POP. This year, Croma has a very interesting brief that is contextual and extremely imperative in today’s pandemic world. The brief this year will invite creative folks to work on a campaign that will get people to accept the most obvious armour, ‘The Mask’, as the most logical solution to the pandemic, but viewed from a very different lens.

The primary objective of the campaign will be to shift the thinking of the people from“I need to wear a mask to protect myself” to “a mask is essential to protect the world from me”. Thus, the need is to instil the thought that the mask is not a protective gear for their own benefit, but a fundamental obligation that they owe to their loved ones and society.

Given the surge in cases around the world and the incidence of asymptotic carriers, the campaign at an emotional level should deliver the message “I do not have the right to put anyone else’s life at risk”. The detailed brief can be downloaded from www.timespowerofprint.com.

Commenting on the 4th edition of POP, Partha P Sinha, President, Times Response, reaffirms the objective of the program and the strength of print, “There is no better medium than print to influence change, opinions and behaviour. It is also a medium that enables the highest level of innovation and messaging that can be put forth in a very compelling manner. Times Power of Print has been at the forefront of influencing change through creativity and has supported very relevant subjects in the last three years. We are very happy to continue our association with Croma on an extremely important subject given the times we live in. The aim of this initiative is to ignite and direct creative passion and the potential of print to have a large impact on society”.

Adding to this, Ritesh Ghosal, CMO, Infiniti Retail Ltd. (Croma) said, “To move beyond the pandemic, we need to step out in the world and resume our productive lives and the mask is an essential safeguard against a resurgence of infections.Till date, India as a society has achieved limited success in persuading people to wear masks in public. A false sense of invincibility combined with the mistaken belief that the mask is intended to protect the wearer from the world has led to compliance only by some people and some of the time. Croma which started serving customers in its physical stores since early June has witnessed this reluctance to comply among customers first hand. I believe the answer lies in educating the individual – creating awareness that the mask actually helps protect his loved ones from him rather than him from the rest of the world.”

From the genesis of Power of Print, it has received unprecedented participation and phenomenal work through 800+ entries from 200+ agencies across the country. The last three years have seen some powerful, impactful print campaigns around causes that needed awakening amongst a mass audience.

This year, for the first time, the brief will also be open for entries in regional languages (Hindi, Marathi, Kannada and Bengali) through the language publications of the Times Group. This is with an aim to expand participation and reach across markets.

The contest will be open to all communication agencies – Creative, Media, Digital, PR and Students above the age of 16.

