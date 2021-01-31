T. N Ninan retires as Chairman and Director of Business Standard Private Limited

Noted journalist and Chairman and Director of Business Standard Private Limited- T. N Ninan has retired from his post.

Ninan was associated with the company for close to three decades, first as Editor, then as Editor and Publisher and for the last 12 years as Chairman and Director of the company.

“This is to inform you that T.N.Ninan has retired from his post of Chairman and Director of Business Standard Private Limited. He has played a crucial role in building the Business Standard brand over the years. His contribution in creating a quality platform that upholds independent journalism and runs on ethical business practices remains unparalleled. His popular weekly column “Weekend Ruminations” will continue to appear every Saturday. He will also be available for editorial guidance and advice. We take this opportunity to place on record our gratitude to him for his contribution. We wish him well for the future”, said an official communication .

The media group has also made new additions to its Board. Uday Shankar, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Star India and President of Walt Disney Asia Pacific, has joined the Board as Non-executive Director, while Shivendra Gupta has been appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

A K Bhattacharya has been appointed as Executive Director and Editorial Director of the Company. He was earlier the Editorial Director and before that the Editor of the newspaper.

