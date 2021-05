Sushil Kumar Tyagi of Eenadu is no more

Tyagi served a stint of over two decades at Eenadu

Sushil Kumar Tyagi, General Manager Marketing- Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd – Eenadu, ETV Network, Eenadu Digital, passed away due to Covid related complications on 14th May 2021.

Tyagi served a stint of over two decades at Eenadu. He joined the firm in November 2000. He was the North India Head of Eenadu. Tyagi started his career as Business Development Executive at Amar Ujala Publications Ltd in 1999.

