ETV Network commemorates 27-year journey

Eenadu Television Pvt. Ltd. (ETV Network) recently completed its journey of 27 years. The Network has been synonymous with innovative programming, and shows appealing to all age groups. Over the years, the Network has also provided a platform for innumerable artists to showcase their talent.

Way back in 1995, the Network launched ETV infotainment channel tapping into the cultural ethos and linguistic affinity of the region. The Network came up with dedicated TV channels with genre-specific niche content that dealt with comedy shows, food & cookery, health and lifestyle and filmy entertainment besides exclusive news channels for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

During its eventful journey, ETV also launched the multi-lingual children’s TV channel, ETV Bal Bharat in 11 Indian languages and English in the year 2021. With tales of adventure, action and comedy, the channel brought gripping animated storylines and characters exclusively for children’s engagement.



Be it wholesome and thought-provoking shows, in-depth news and information, soap operas, cinema-based shows, musical shows or interactive programmes with celebrities or high-end animation, ETV has consistently delivered rich and meaningful content that creates resonance with millions of viewers.

