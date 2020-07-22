MRUC suspends IRS 2020: Reports

Audience research body Media Research Users Council (MRUC) has sspended the production and publication of its IRS 2020 readership survey due , according to media reports. The council has reportedly informed its subscribers that it will refund their payments made for the survey.

MRUC is said to have taken payments for the survey in October-November.

Reports suggest that the development is an impact of the COVID-19 pandmic, as it is not possible to carry out the fieldwork needed for the research.

MRUC had reportedly issued a propoal to appoint a new ageny for the research as its contract with Nilsen has ended.