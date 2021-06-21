Honda Motor Cycles & Scooters inks deal with Dainik Bhaskar for ad placement for 15 days

The deal came through as soon as two-wheeler companies like TVS, Bajaj and Hero announced the reopening of their showrooms in select markets

As the nation recovers from the second wave of the pandemic and the local economies began their road to recovery, the pent-up demand from the lockdowns imposed in the second wave is likely to fuel a stronger economic recovery. Print has already started picking up demand when it comes to advertisements. Honda Motor Cycles and Scooters India Ltd (HSMI) have come out with a frequency proposition with Dainik Bhaskar wherein they will place an advertisement almost every day from 16th June to 30th June to attract the readers.

The deal came through as soon as two-wheeler companies like TVS, Bajaj and Hero announced reopening of their showrooms in select markets.

“The print media has always been a favourite of the advertisers for their ability to reach a large audience. This is further enhanced given that the authenticity, ease of carrying out geo-control campaigns and bespoke communication with category-specific audience, print media will offer a lucrative platform for advertisers,” said Satyajit Sen Gupta, Chief Corporate Sales and Marketing Officer said:

“During the pandemic, our strong editorial philosophy has endeared us to our readers. DBCL, India’s largest newspaper group with a strong presence in non-metro cities, has been a significant beneficiary of this recovery and has seen its advertising revenues exceeding industry levels.”

As per TAM AdEx numbers, overall ad space per publication rose by 7% in June 2021 over June2020. As it turns out recovery from May itself. TAM numbers also suggest that during May 2021 ad space in print grew by 53% compared to May 2020.

The continued efforts of the circulation teams at newspapers yielded strong results in the last fiscal even after a difficult year. In Q4 of FY 21, the circulation registered almost 300-bps growth on a q-o-q basis for DB Corp enabling the group to reach more than 90% of pre-Covid circulation numbers. The on-ground calibrations done by local teams have helped Dainik Bhaskar achieve almost 95% of pre-Covid levels in select cities and towns. The recoveries have been significant in the key states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat.

