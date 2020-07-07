e4m Webinar: Catch experts discuss how print can emerge stronger post COVID-19 today

Print media has been one of the most affected sectors during the COVID-19 crisis. The medium has started to reover now, but the recovery rate has been different from region to region. As a window to south India, exchange4media, under its ongoing webinar series ‘Go Dakshin’, is organising an e-discussion on the topic ‘Print: Emerging Stronger Post Covid-19’ on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The session chair for the online discussion will be Kishan Kumar Shyamalan, Vice President, Wavemaker India. The esteemed panel for the webinar are Abhinav Khare, CEO, AsianetNews Network; Eshwar N, CMO, CASAGRAND; KRP Reddy, Director – Advertising and Marketing, Sakshi Group; Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer, The Hindu Group; and Varghese Chandy, VP, Marketing, Advertising Sales, Malayala Manorama.

During the course of the evening, the panellists will deliberate upon the evolution of the print industry in the ‘new normal’, both in short-term and long-term. They will also discuss how print, being a tactical medium, can engage better with advertisers and showcase its true strength.

With circulation numbers decreasing in Q4, the panellists will try to forecast the impact on ad-rates and how will print evolve in the media mix.

The other focus of the discussion will be challenges faced by the print media on account of continued pressure on ad-rates, on driving subscription, targeting the younger demographics, and stabilisation of newsprint costs; and its subsequent impact on production costs.

Many campaigns have been postponed due to COVID-19. However, with the festive season kicking off in a couple of months, the panel will deliberate how print players can get advertisers back on board with the message that this is the right time to advertise.

