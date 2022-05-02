‘Disappointed with slow pace of work for print+digital readership data’

Speaking at e4m NewsNext virtual summit, MRUCI chairperson Shashi Sinha said they have been pushing for print+digital readership data because publishers have already made big leaps in the online world

Media Research Users Council of India (MRUCI) chairperson Shashi Sinha is disappointed with the slow progress in the direction of getting print+digital readership data, he admitted at the recently concluded e4m NewsNext virtual summit.

Speaking to e4m Co-founder and Director Nawal Ahuja in a virtual fireside chat, Sinha quipped, “We have been actively pushing for print + digital readership data for the industry because the publishers have already made big leaps in the online world. The shift has been quite magnanimous, and we need to get the right data set. However, this is happening very slowly and I am quite disappointed with that.”

Concurrently, Sinha also talked in detail about his new role as the BARC chairperson and news televisions rating data, highlighting that TV+ digital data is on the agenda for BARC as well.

Sinha also shared his personal thoughts on the content that news channels are delivering these days saying that the news channels are losing credibility among advertisers for the kind of content they are producing and the constant public battle for the number one spot.

“Personally, as an audience and a representative of the advertising industry, I would like to say that it is sad that the government had to intervene like this.”

He added that the channels fighting over TRPs and each claiming to be number one while pulling each other down has left a sour taste in the mouth of advertisers.

Sinha also addressed issues around BARC's four-week average rolling data for news TRPs, outliers, and landing pages.

Talking about the four-week average rolling data, Sinha said, “When you look at news genre, it is very different from others. First of all, news is a sensitive domain and data does pick up during key events like an election or riots, or war. BARC is not a content expert and we can’t say that someone’s TRP shot up because of a certain report or coverage but that this the trend. Secondly, there is a lot of instability in the news viewership data. The four-week average brings in a lot of stability in that regard as it compresses the data in a more comprehensive way,” Sinha quipped.

On the other hand, he agreed that from a business perspective, there could be a downside to it as there is a long gap between the data timelines. “Yes, the industry will take some time to warm up to this new course of things and strategising new content and businesses will take a little longer.” However, he remained confident that this data is going to be beneficial for the news industry in the longer run.

