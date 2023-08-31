ABC reports gross income of Rs 350 lakh in FY2022-23
According to the annual report, revenue from operations increased by 1.21% to Rs 201 lakh
The Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) has reported gross income of Rs.349.55 lakh for FY 2022-23, which is a decrease of 4.79% compared to last year (FY2021-22) when it was Rs 367.13 lakh.
According to the 75th annual report released by the council recently, its revenue from operations increased by 1.21% for the year ended March 31, 2023 to Rs 201.09 lakh against Rs 198.68 lakh in the previous fiscal. Meanwhile, the council’s total expenditure declined by 16.14% to Rs 170.11 lakh from Rs 202.86 lakh in FY2022-21.
According to the report, for financial year 2022-2023, excess of income over expenditure was at Rs. 179.45 lakh recording an increase of 9.24% over Rs. 164.27 lakh in the previous fiscal.
The bureau also informed that during the fiscal 2022-2023, Prasanth Kumar was appointed as director with effect from September 15, 2022. It also informed that Praveen Someshwar, Dhruba Mukherjee, Vikram Sakhuja, and Shashank Srivastava, who will retire by rotation in terms of the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, are eligible for reappointment. However, H. N Cama, Debabrata Mukherjee and Shashidhar Sinha, who retire by rotation, have conveyed their decision not to seek re-appointment.
During the fiscal, the council carried out six monthly circulation audits of member publications for the audit periods January-June 2022 and July-December 2022. Thereafter, in March, the council decided to carry out annual circulation audits w.e.f. 1st January 2023 i.e. for the period January 2023 to December 2023.
Pulitzer winner Diana Marcum no more
Marcum was an acclaimed reporter with Los Angeles Times
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 1:18 PM | 1 min read
Los Angeles Times's Diana Marcum has passed away. She was 60.
A 2018 Nieman Fellow, Marcum was known for her portraits of individuals and profiling of places.
She won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for feature writing for “Scenes from California’s Dust Bowl” that dealt with farmers, field-workers and Californians in the state’s Central Valley.
Virat Kohli calls out ToI over 'fake news'
The cricketer called out a news report that said he and his wife Anushka Sharma invested Rs 19.24 crore for an eight-acre area of land in Alibuag to build a farmhouse
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 8:38 AM | 2 min read
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli recently called out a Times of India report, which said that he and his wife Anushka Sharma invested Rs 19.24 crore for an eight-acre land in Alibaug to build a farmhouse. Kolhi termed the news "fake" in his Instagram address to the publication.
Sharing a screenshot of the news on Instagram, Kohli wrote, “Bachpan se jo akhbar Padha hai, wo bhi fake news chaapne lage ab.”
Users also expressed over social media their concern for the Times Of India's authenticity for news in the past.
Earlier as well, the cricketer had raised a concern over a fake news making rounds about his social media earnings by saying, 'While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true."
While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true. ?— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 12, 2023
.Virat Kohli ji ne pehle mufa jhons ko pela, ab TOI ko lapet rahe ? pic.twitter.com/4v4xue5Iku
— Dennis?️ (@DenissForRiyal) August 15, 2023
Virat Kohli to TOI and other fake news peddlers pic.twitter.com/lG9KmdOlfU— ? (@Alreadysad__) August 15, 2023
Vineet Jain meets President Smt Draupadi Murmu, hands over copy of latest Femina issue
The edition features Hon’ble President on the cover as a manifestation of women empowerment
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 6:16 PM | 1 min read
Vineet Jain, Managing Director of Times Group, called on Hon’ble President Smt Draupadi Murmu to hand over the first copy of the latest Edition of Femina. The edition features Hon’ble President on the cover as a manifestation of women empowerment.
Her remarkable journey is one of unwavering courage, determination, overcoming adversities, and shattering conventions, marked by a series of groundbreaking achievements.
Originating from Uparbeda in Odisha, the 15th President of India is a trailblazer: the first young woman from her village to pursue higher education in Bhubaneshwar, the maiden from her community to delve into politics, and the inaugural woman to occupy the Governor's role in Jharkhand. President Murmu's steadfast commitment to education and her tireless dedication as a teacher spotlight her profound mission to uplift the youth and the nation. Today, she occupies the highest echelons of power in the nation.
Ad space in print increased by 5% in H1 2023: TAM AdEx
According to the report, the top three sectors together accounted for more than 45 per cent share of ad space in print during January to June in 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 6:52 PM | 2 min read
TAM AdEx recently launched its report on print advertising for the H1 of 2023 (January to June).
The ad space in the first half of 2022-23 grew by 36 percent and 43 percent compared to the same period of 2021 respectively. In H1 2023, ad space increased five percent over the corresponding period in 2022.
The education sector dominated with 19 percent of the ad space share in print medium, followed by services with 16 percent and auto with 11 percent. The top three sectors together accounted for more than 45 percent share of ad space in print.
During January to June of 2023, the top 10 categories together accounted for 43 percent share of ad space in print. Five out of the top 10 categories moved up in ranking. Only retail outlets of jewellers and electronics or durables category maintained their rank in H1 of 2023. Three out of top 10 categories were from retail and education sectors each.
Maruti Suzuki India topped the advertisers’ list in print followed by SBS Biotech, Reliance Retail and LIC in the same order. Six of the top 10 advertisers from last year’s first half were still in the top 10 of this year’s H1. Ranking of MG Motors India and Allen Career Institute shot up to the top 10 list this year as compared to January to June 2022.
Aakash Byjus was the top brand in print during January to June 2023 followed by FIITJEE. During H1 of 2023, there were a total of 108000 plus brands advertised in print. Among the top 10, two brands were from the personal accessories and durables sectors and three from the education sector.
Coaching or competitive exam centres saw the highest ad space growth, which is 98 percent increase, followed by multiple courses which grew by 70 percent during January to June 2023 over January to June 2022 respectively.
In terms of growth percent, the ecom-gaming category witnessed the highest growth percent among the top 10, which is 3.21 times in H1 2023.
In terms of leading advertisers and brands in January to June this year, more than 51000 advertisers and 67000 plus brands exclusively advertised in print compared to H1 of last year. Aura Services N V and Lotus365.com were the top exclusive advertiser and brand respectively.
Sales promotion advertising covered 29 percent share of ad space in print during January to June 2023. Among sales promotions, multiple promotion was on top with 47 percent share of ad space followed by discount.
Editors Guild raises concern on Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill
The Guild is concerned about the expansion of Press Registrar's powers
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 6, 2023 10:08 PM | 2 min read
The Editors Guild of India has raised deep concerns about certain “draconian powers” in the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill that grant government powers to have more intrusive and arbitrary checks into the functioning of newspapers and magazines.
In a statement the Guild demanded that the Press and Registration of Periodicals (PRP) Bill, which seeks to replace the Press and Registration of Books Act-1867, be referred to a Parliamentary Select Committee.
The Guild is concerned about the expansion of powers of the Press Registrar, the new restrictions on citizens to bring out periodicals, the continuation of power to enter premises of news publications, the vagueness inherent in many of the provisions, and the ambiguity surrounding power to frame rules that can have adverse implications on press freedom, a statement by the Guild said
The Guild has already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, leaders of political parties, as well as Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur highlighting its concerns on the Bill.
“Given the liberal and arbitrary use of UAPA – which is the basis for defining ‘terrorist act’ and ‘unlawful activity’– as well as other criminal laws, including sedition, against journalists and media organisations to suppress freedom of speech, the Guild is deeply concerned by the introduction of these new provisions and the way they can be misused to deny the right to bring out news publications to persons who are critical of governments,” it said.
It urged that only the Press Registrar should be the relevant authority for the purpose of this Act and no other government agency should be given any powers with respect to registration of periodicals.
“The law on this issue should be more respectful of freedom of the press and should avoid granting vast powers to regulatory authorities to either interfere or shut down the press at their whims and fancies,” the Guild said, asserting that the primary emphasis of the Registrar and the PRP remains “registration” and not “regulation”.
Rajya Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill to replace PRB Act, 1867
The new bill will enable ease of doing business for publishing companies by simplifying the process of registration and decriminalising archaic penal provisions
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 12:40 PM | 3 min read
The Rajya Sabha passed a bill which replaces the existing legislation that dictates print and publishing industry registration. The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill 2023 has been passed by a voice note, said media reports.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that this will enable ease of doing business for publishing companies by simplifying the process of registration and decriminalising archaic penal provisions.
While discussing the bill, Thakur pointed out that the bill eases the bureaucratic burden and improves the ease of doing business. He also noted that those involved in terrorist activities and other unlawful acts against the state will be denied permission to start a paper or periodical.
The bill replaces the colonial-era Press and Registration of Books (PRB) Act, of 1867, which has been in use until now.
The PRB was approved last month by the Union Cabinet to simplify the registration process for periodicals and remove the provision for persecution and imprisonment of publishers.
The new law also aims to remove two provisions that wanted the publishers and printers to file a declaration before the district magistrate. It also aims to do away with the penal provisions of the PRB Act, which subjected publishers to six months of imprisonment for improper declaration of information.
The new bill also reportedly provides an appellate authority. The registration process earlier required the publisher to submit an application with the district collector who then sends it to the Registrar of Newspapers in India to check for title availability. With the new process, the title can now be checked online, reducing the time required for registration of newspapers and periodicals.
Salient features of the bill:
*The Bill provides for the registration of newspapers, periodicals, and books. It also provides for the cataloging of books.
*The Bill provides for the registration of periodicals, which include any publication containing public news or comments on public news. Periodicals do not include books or scientific and academic journals.
*It provides that a declaration specifying the printer/ publisher be made to the District Magistrate (DM). The DM sends the declaration to the Press Registrar, who then issues a certificate of registration. Making such declaration and authentication by the DM is necessary for the publication of the newspaper.
*An exact reproduction of a foreign periodical may be printed in India only with the prior approval of the central government. The manner of registration of such periodicals will be prescribed.
*The Act provides for the central government to appoint a Press Registrar who maintains a register of newspapers. The Bill provides for the Press Registrar General of India who will issue registration certificates for all periodicals.
*The Bill allows the Press Registrar General to suspend a periodical’s registration for a minimum period of 30 days which can extend to 180 days. The registration may be suspended due to: (i) registration obtained by furnishing false information, (ii) failure to publish periodicals continuously, and (iii) giving false particulars in annual statements.
*The Bill empowers the Press Registrar General to impose penalties for: (i) publishing periodicals without registration (up to five lakh rupees), (ii) failing to furnish annual statement within the specified time (up to Rs 20,000 on first default).
*If a periodical is published without registration, the Press Registrar General may direct its publication to be stopped. Not complying with such direction within six months will be punishable with imprisonment of up to six months.
*Any person may appeal against the refusal to issue a registration certificate, suspension/ cancellation of registration, or imposition of penalty. Such appeals may be filed before the Press and Registration Appellate Board within 60 days.
Upendrra Rai to launch Hindi newspaper-Bharat Express
The new Hindi Daily will be printed from Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Varanasi, Dehradun and Gorakhpur
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 10:27 PM | 2 min read
After launching the Hindi News Channel Bharat Express earlier this year, Upendrra Rai is set to launch his next media venture in print, a new Hindi Newspaper Daily with the same name. Bharat Express Newspaper, like its sibling brand, will continue to operate upon network’s commitment towards the paramount ethos of ethical journalism – Satya, Sahas and Samarpan. In its first phase, the Hindi Daily Bharat Express will be printed from Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Varanasi, Dehradun and Gorakhpur editions.
Just like its motto of “Bringing the News Back” with the News Channel, network’s new initiative in print media will encourage the younger generation, which seeks its information from social media, to bring the habit of “Reading a Newspaper” back for a more insightful, informative and enriching experience. The newspaper will reflect the aspirations of an emergent India and prioritize stories that directly impact the people.
Upendrra Rai, CMD & Editor-in-Chief, Bharat Express, said, “Ever since its foray into the news media, Bharat Express has piqued the interest of news viewers and media fraternity alike. With Bharat Express news daily, we intend to follow the same trajectory of elevated quality and integrity of journalism. Having the support of a team of dedicated journalists and media professionals, I am assured that with its launch, Bharat Express News daily will set a new benchmark in media”
