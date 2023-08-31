ABC reports gross income of Rs 350 lakh in FY2022-23

According to the annual report, revenue from operations increased by 1.21% to Rs 201 lakh

The Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) has reported gross income of Rs.349.55 lakh for FY 2022-23, which is a decrease of 4.79% compared to last year (FY2021-22) when it was Rs 367.13 lakh.

According to the 75th annual report released by the council recently, its revenue from operations increased by 1.21% for the year ended March 31, 2023 to Rs 201.09 lakh against Rs 198.68 lakh in the previous fiscal. Meanwhile, the council’s total expenditure declined by 16.14% to Rs 170.11 lakh from Rs 202.86 lakh in FY2022-21.

According to the report, for financial year 2022-2023, excess of income over expenditure was at Rs. 179.45 lakh recording an increase of 9.24% over Rs. 164.27 lakh in the previous fiscal.

The bureau also informed that during the fiscal 2022-2023, Prasanth Kumar was appointed as director with effect from September 15, 2022. It also informed that Praveen Someshwar, Dhruba Mukherjee, Vikram Sakhuja, and Shashank Srivastava, who will retire by rotation in terms of the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, are eligible for reappointment. However, H. N Cama, Debabrata Mukherjee and Shashidhar Sinha, who retire by rotation, have conveyed their decision not to seek re-appointment.

During the fiscal, the council carried out six monthly circulation audits of member publications for the audit periods January-June 2022 and July-December 2022. Thereafter, in March, the council decided to carry out annual circulation audits w.e.f. 1st January 2023 i.e. for the period January 2023 to December 2023.

