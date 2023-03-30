'World Start-up Convention': Organisers booked for allegedly cheating start-ups
A number of entrepreneurs staged a protest against the founders after they realised that there were barely any investors as opposed to what the organisers had promised
Police in Noida have booked organisers of a three-day event for allegedly cheating start-ups, the Indian Express has reported.
However, the organisers of 'World Start-up convention' have denied the charges.
The event was organised at Noida's India Expo Centre.
A number of entrepreneurs staged a protest against the founders after they realised that there were barely any investors as opposed to what the organisers had promised.
A campaign has been run on Twitter with the hashtag #JusticeForStartups and #WSCScam.
The Elephant Whisperers stars Bomman & Bellie celebrate Oscar win at Netflix party
The protagonists of the documentary, joined a very special press conference, coming all the way from the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Tamil Nadu
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 24, 2023 1:02 PM | 4 min read
Netflix India hosted the official celebration for its Oscar-winning documentary, The Elephant Whisperers in Mumbai with filmmakers, Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga. 13th March, 2023 was a proud moment for India when Netflix’s The Elephant Whisperers made history by becoming the first film produced in India to win an Academy Award in the “Documentary Short Film” category at the 95th Oscars. To make this occasion even more special, Bomman and Bellie, the protagonists of the documentary, joined a very special press conference, coming all the way from the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Tamil Nadu. They both shared their feelings of utmost joy and gratitude of being recognized and celebrated locally and globally.
This year India won two Academy Awards, one for The Elephant Whisperers and one for RRR. Both films are streaming on Netflix.
Director Kartiki Gonsalves, Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment and Monika Shergill, Vice-President-Content, Netflix India, spoke about the journey of The Elephant Whisperers from its inception to its release, and finally, its win at the 95th Academy Awards. Bomman and Bellie addressed the gathering on the importance of teaching children that they need to love animals and protect them. They spoke as parents of Raghu and Amu, the two orphaned elephant calves and their newest calf. Kartiki spoke about her bond with Bomman, Bellie, Raghu and Ammu, which only grew stronger over the five years of filming. The filmmakers highlighted the beauty and urgency of the heartwarming story which speaks of the bond between indigenous people, animals and the planet. They also said that the journey of developing the story with Netflix and taking it to 190 countries around the world was critical to the success the film received. Both Kartiki and Guneet were elated at being the first Indian women creators to achieve this milestone for an Indian production, and encouraged women and young filmmakers to dream big and be determined to make it happen.
On the historic win for an Indian Netflix Production, Monika Shergill, Vice President Content, Netflix India said, “We are honored to be part of the heartwarming journey of The Elephant Whisperers along with the team of Kartiki and Sikhya. Bomman and Bellie’s story as the parents to baby elephants Ammu and Raghu is a celebration of the bond between humans and nature. As Netflix, we loved the vision of the creators and knew it was a truly inspirational local story from the beginning that would have universal appeal.”
On being celebrated as the first Indian woman Director to win the Oscars, Kartiki said, “The Elephant Whisperers is a very special film of the sacred bond between man and nature. Having grown up in this very space, I wanted the world to see and experience the immense beauty of this breathtaking landscape. Being celebrated at the Academy Awards feels so surreal and I am very thankful for the partnership of my mentor Douglas Blush, Bomman and Bellie, my parents, Sven Faulconer, Karan, Krish, Anand, my film crew, Sony India, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, Sikhya and Netflix and finally to each person who has poured love into this film. I hope this win encourages a new generation of documentary filmmakers to share their stories and the beauty of our country.”
Sharing her thoughts on the prestigious win, Producer, Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment said, ““This is our first film set in wildlife, and it has been a wonderful journey with Kartiki, Bomman, Bellie and the baby elephants. We got to learn so much about nature and we are grateful that Kartiki chose us for this story. We are glad that Netflix empowered us throughout this journey. We started Sikhya with a vision to tell heartland stories and it has been our endeavour to give them a global footprint. The Academy’s recognition for The Elephant Whisperers has inspired me and my team to double down on this vision. We will continue to collaborate with new filmmakers and find such heartfelt stories. This award belongs to the extraordinary stories hidden in the most ordinary corners around us. It belongs to the indigenous communities of our beautiful India. You inspire us!”
PEN Music to launch 2 new channels on DD Free Dish MPEG-2
The channels will be on air from April 1
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 22, 2023 4:21 PM | 2 min read
PEN Music Pvt. Ltd. Is launching two new channels on DD Free Dish MPEG-2 on 1st April 2023.
PEN has been entertaining audiences across the country for the last five years, with 2 existing channels – ‘BFLIX Movies’, their Hindi Movie Channel, and a Hindi Music Channel. ‘BFLIX Movies’ has witnessed a 10x growth over the last six months.
In his official release statement, Aksshay Gada, Managing Director of PEN Music said “Having grown sharply as a network, I am proud to announce that we are augmenting our strength by adding two new channels to our stable. We are launching ‘BFLIX Cinema’ – our new Hindi Movie Channel and ‘BFLIX TV’, our new Hindi GEC on the 1st of April. Both our new channels will be available across HSM, and on DD Free Dish from day one. ‘BFLIX Music’ will follow soon. We will continue to grow ‘BFLIX Movies’. We are now a four channel Entertainment Network and will stay committed to entertaining audiences with the best content across platforms.”
Siddharth Chopra, COO PEN Music says “Our new channels, ‘BFLIX Cinema’ & ‘BFLIX TV’ promise to offer the best in Hindi Movies & Hindi GEC content respectively. We have acquired superlative Hindi Movies & Hindi GEC content, that will be available exclusively for audiences on these channels. Amongst the exciting titles lined up are record breaking blockbusters like RRR, Gangubai and evergreen shows like B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat, Hum Log, Khandaan, Fauji! We stay focused on growing as a network, by continuing to give our best to our audience, our platform trade partners and advertisers.”
PEN Music is the broadcasting arm of PEN Studios.
Dr Ved Pratap Vaidik's death is a big loss to journalism: Alok Mehta
Mehta, former President Editors Guild Of India, expressed his condolences over the demise of Dr Vaidik whose contributions to Hindi journalism are unmatched
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 3:34 PM | 1 min read
Dr Ved Pratap Vaidik, a well-known political analyst and freelance columnist, passed away at the age of 78. Dr Vaidik was associated with the Press Trust of India as the founder-editor of its Hindi news agency "Bhasha."
Padma Shri Alok Mehta, former President Editors Guild Of India, expressed his condolences over the demise of the veteran journalist: "It is very sad to hear about the sudden death of Dr Ved Pratap Vaidik. He was a great journalist and a great writer on national and international affairs. Above all, he was a very kind person who upheld human values and deeply believed in our social values as a country.
He has contributed to Hindi Journalism in a big way and was the President of the Bharatiya Bhasha Sammelan. Despite being entrenched in Hindi, he had no bias for the English Language, and he wrote a book too in English. He has given lectures across continents and had a personal relationship with almost all of our prime ministers despite being a socialist at heart. His death is a big loss to journalism."
Senior journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik no more
The political analyst was the Founder-Editor of PTI’s Hindi news agency Bhasha
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 11:58 AM | 1 min read
Veteran journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik has passed away. He was 78.
He was a political analyst and freelance columnist. Vaidik was associated with the Press Trust of India as the founder-editor of its Hindi news agency "Bhasha".
He was earlier Editor (views) at Navbharat Times of the Times Group.
Vaidik was currently Chairman of Bhartiya Bhasha Sammelan and the Council for Indian Foreign Policy.
His columns were published in over 200 newspapers.
While doing research on Afghan Foreign Policy, Vaidik enrolled into Columbia University. He has also studied at School of Oriental and African Studies, London and Institute of the Peoples of Asia, Moscow.
An expert on international affairs, Vaidik had rubbed shoulders with various world political leaders and thinkers.
Dr Praveer Sinha to be part of enba jury panel
Sinha is the CEO & MD of The Tata Power Company Limited
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 8:18 AM | 2 min read
Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD of The Tata Power Company Limited, India’s largest integrated power company, has joined the exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) jury panel. With a rich experience of nearly 36 years, Dr Sinha has expertise in Power Generation and Distribution sector in India.
Dr Sinha previously served as the CEO & MD of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), a Public Private Partnership with the Delhi Government. He is also the Co-Chairman of the CII National Committee on Power as also on various Industry bodies.
Dr Sinha is a qualified Electrical Engineer and has done Master’s in Business Law from National Law University, Bangalore and has also completed his PhD. from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. He is a visiting Research Associate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Boston, USA and is also a distinguished Visiting Scholar at the Faculty of Engineering and Architectural Science, Ryerson University, Canada.
ENBA was formulated by the exchange4media Group in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India. This year, ENBA is in its 15th edition and the jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the ENBA jury was led by Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, SY Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
Varanium Cloud to acquire shares from Fastway Transmissions
The acquisition will be worth Rs 2,683 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 4, 2023 6:25 PM | 1 min read
Varanium Cloud Ltd. will be acquiring up to 14,53,44,256 equity shares with a face of Rs 10 each from Fastway Transmissions Private Limited. The total purchase consideration will amount to Rs 2,683 crore.
As per the company, the consideration payable shall be discharged by way of consideration in cash, the company's statement said.
The acquisition will be subject to execution of the Share Purchase Agreement and other related definitive documents.
Devraj Sanyal elevated to Chairman and CEO of Universal Music India & South Asia
He has also taken on the additional role of SVP, Strategy for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 10:11 AM | 1 min read
Devraj Sanyal has been elevated to Chairman and CEO of Universal Music India & South Asia. Prior to this, Sanyal was the MD & CEO of Universal Music India and South Asia, based in Mumbai. He has also taken on the additional role of SVP strategy for The AMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa).
He has been associated with Universal Music India since 2011. Prior to that, he was Group CEO of Percept Sports & Entertainment, which includes music, events, television & intellectual properties, branded content & entertainment and talent management divisions. Sanyal also co-founded the prominent Asian electronic music festival, Sunburn, with Percept Ltd.
