CleverTap launches CleverTap for start-ups

CleverTap has announced the launch of CleverTap for Startups (C4S). Through this initiative, CleverTap will offer a full-stack retention platform to all budding digital-native brands, in order to help them personalize and optimize all customer touchpoints, improving user engagement and conversion.

The aim is to make solutions even more affordable for pre-launch, early-stage start-ups, or companies with limited monthly active users.

Early-stage start-ups can opt for a flexible plan with no minimum scale requirement, and can make use of the platform with as low as 5,000 monthly active users.

The platform is designed realizing the requirement of SMBs/startups. Additionally, customers will have the option to customize the platform with add-ons and will have the ability to only pay for the services they use.

Speaking about the initiative, Anand Jain, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, CleverTap said, “Every small business needs an ecosystem of stakeholders that are supportive and will help them get on their growth journeys. Be it small or big, start-ups can use all the help they can get. In our effort to bolster new businesses globally, we are excited to launch CleverTap for Startups. Customer retention for consumer brands is one of the key components to building a successful business. By offering our solutions to startups at a lower cost with flexible options, we want to create an atmosphere where we can support new businesses from their 0 to 1 and then 1 to 100 journeys.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)