TVFPlay partners with Eloelo to market season 2 of TVF Pitchers
The second season of the show, which has premiered after seven years, was widely promoted by influencers on Eloelo
TVFPlay from The Viral Fever (TVF) has partnered with Eloelo, a creator-led social gaming and live streaming platform, to market their latest show, TVF Pitchers. Eloelo is the exclusive live-streaming promoter for Season 2 of TVF Pitchers featuring a star cast comprising Naveen Kasturia, Riddhi Dogra, Arunabh Kumar, and Saurabh Mandal.
The second season of TVF Pitchers premiered after seven years on 23 December 2022 and was widely promoted by influencers on the Eloelo platform. The new series focuses on the hidden dynamics within new-age startups, the people behind them, and the myriad challenges they face.
“Considering the cult status TVF Pitchers has gained among fans since 2015, we knew that Season 2 had to be bigger and better. Through this partnership with Eloelo, we have broadened the reach for the show. The response on Eloelo has been amazing and has added entirely new segments of audiences to the fanbase of TVF Pitchers,” said, Yogesh Saini, TVF Marketing Head.
TVF has also chosen Eloelo to market their new show Sixer, a story about a ragtag group of cricketers and amateurs who come together to try and win the local cricket tournament while overcoming personal odds.
Eloelo empowers micro-influencers and creators to spearhead new forms of entertainment for Bharat. Since its inception in September 2020, the platform has introduced many new entertainment formats such as live-hosted indigenous games, live interactive events hosted by celebs and influencers, and live video shows hosted by Top Rjs in the country. Eloelo’s live-streaming platform crossed 12 million users in 2022, making it the most-popular Live Adda in India with 77% of users from non-metro cities. The platform currently hosts more than 24,00,000+ live streams monthly.
“We are thrilled to partner with India’s most loved streaming platform, TVF Play. TVF Pitchers Season 2 live streams have already garnered 100K+ views and show no signs of ebbing! We look forward to a similar response for TVF Sixer on our platform as TVF’s content offerings are quite in sync with the likings of our audience across India” said Saurabh Pandey, Founder and CEO, Eloelo.
Over 2800 news publishers furnished info under digital media rules: Govt
Minister Anurag Thakur disclosed the information to Rajya Sabha while answering a question about upcoming news channels obtaining permission from the MIB
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 2:24 PM | 1 min read
Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur informed the Rajya Sabha that over 2,800 digital news publishers have furnished information under the Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code of the Information Technology Act, 2000 rules.
The information is regarding the disclosure of information in public domain regarding grievance redressal periodically.
These rules provide for the following: a Code of Ethics for publishers of news and current affairs on digital media and publishers of online curated content (OTT platforms); A three-level grievance redressal mechanism for looking into complaints related to violation of Code of Ethics by the publishers; and the furnishing of information by publishers to the government and periodical disclosure of information in the public domain regarding grievance redressal.
Big Tech: Govt holding consultations to bring legal policy framework, says minister
According to MEIT Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar, governments across the world have lagged in implementing regulations for Big Tech players
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 10:10 AM | 1 min read
Around the world there has been a lag in making rules for big tech players, said MEIT Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar, news agencies have reported. The government is systematically building a legal policy framework in this regard, he said.
The government is in the process of holding consultations to build laws, he said.
The minister was speaking at a forum hosted by FICCI recently.
According to Chandrasekhar, the internet has started to "represent risk, user harm and criminality".
IWMBuzz Media finds its investor in Dr Annurag Batra
Dr Annurag Batra, Founder, exchange4media Group and Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld, has invested an undisclosed amount in the media start-up’s first round of funding
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 8:25 AM | 3 min read
Media start-up IWMBuzz Media Network has raised an undisclosed amount of funds in its first round from media entrepreneur and veteran Dr Annurag Batra, promoter of successful media companies, BW Businessworld group and exchange4media group (e4m). Dr Batra has angel invested in many media tech companies and backed several other upcoming and pioneering ventures in various domains.
IWMBuzz, founded in 2017, is followed across geographies garnering around 20 million unique users over its web, social media and app platforms every month.
The business entity focuses on internet publishing (entertainment news and updates), event IPs, branded/native content and influencer marketing.
Its committed and experienced editorial team curates cutting-edge innovative trending content 24/7 catering to the rising demand of new-age consumers on the internet. Bollywood, Lifestyle, TV, OTT, Music, Regional, K Pop admirers find their daily dose of news and infotainment on IWMBuzz.
IWMBuzz media owns and executes large scale much-talked-about IPs like Digital Awards, India Web Fest, TV Summit, India Kids Summit, India Gaming Awards among others.
On the investment, Dr Batra said: “I have known the founders – Siddhartha Laik and Franklin Tuscano – since the time of inception, and I have witnessed their growth. Our media businesses will find synergy as IWMBuzz is a digital and hopefully metaverse-first digital entertainment economy platform and together we can create more value for our readers, viewers and customers and the community at large. I strongly believe that their exuberance and their entrepreneurship and my experience will help propel IWMBuzz’s growth manifold in times to come.”
He further said, “I must say I will learn more about new emerging areas in media technology from Siddhartha and Franklin and as I believe in the process of reverse mentoring.”
Siddhartha Laik, Founder and Editor-in-Chief at IWMBuzz Media, said: “We, all at IWMBuzz Media, are immensely thankful to Dr Batra for showing faith and believing in our journey and growth story. With him as one of our partners, we are hopeful of scaling new heights. As a company, we have always focussed on profitability and we would continue to do so. The funds raised will be used in product, content and business vertical expansion, and also to bring more industry leaders to the ship.”
IWMBuzz Media is co-founded by Franklin Tuscano (CTO and Founder), and Srividya Rajesh (Associate Editor and co-founder). The entity has grown year-on-year with a current team strength of over 70 people with branches in Mumbai and Chennai.
IWMBuzz is building more digital assets for its readers, viewers and partners as it continues to grow through Uber growth and emerge as a major player.
IWMBuzz is also in Hindi and over the next few years plans to be in all major Indian Languages. IWMBuzz's YouTube channel crossed one million unique subscribers recently and continues to grow. Some of the biggest names in the Bollywood and the entertainment industry prefer IWMBuzz as a brand platform to engage with their fanbase.
IWMBuzz aims to be India’s top destination for entertainment content in all formats in the next 12 to 18 months and get to 50 million plus audiences in all formats and be present 360 degree in all major Indian languages and become the go to destination and platform for entertainment content.
With this investment, IWMBuzz plans to launch new products, IPs and invest in hiring more people, building products and investing in technology including blockchain and Metaverse for its platforms.
The deal advisor was Evolution Partners, a boutique investment advisory firm based in Mumbai and Singapore. It has also advised clients on investments in F&B, Media Tech, Blockchain, Deep Tech, FMCG, D2C, Fintech and eCommerce.
Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup 2022: Report
According to media reports, Padukone will be flying to Qatar to be a part of the tournament's finale on December 18
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 2:36 PM | 1 min read
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will be reportedly unveiling the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Qatar during the finale at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. News reports say that Padukone will fly to Qatar to be a part of the tournament's final match on December 18.
Padukone is not the only Bollywood connection that the tournament has had this year. Actress and danseuse Nora Fatehi was also a part of the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony. She danced to this year's anthem and also performed her signature "Saki Saki" number.
Even Padukone's husband Ranveer Singh has been reportedly invited by Qatar to represent India and will be attending the finale on December 18.
MIB approves registration of PADMA as SRB
The body has been registered as a Level-II SRB (Self Regulatory Body) for publishers of news and current affairs content
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 12:54 PM | 1 min read
The Print and Digital Media Association (PADMA) has been registered as an SRB (self-regulatory body) with member publishers.
MIB in an official statement share that to convey the approval of the competent authority in the ministry for registration of "Print And Digital Media Association (PADMA)" as a Level-II Self Regulatory Body for publishers of news and current affairs content as per rule 12 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.
The panel PADMA as a self-regulatory body comprises Justice Mool Chand Garg, Former High Court Judge (Chairperson) Ashok Kumar Tandon, Senior Bureaucrat and Journalist ( Member) and Manoj Kumar Mishra, Senior Journalist and Writer (Member).
MIB said the Print and Digital Media Association shall perform functions laid down in the sub-rules (4) and (5) of rule 12 for the purpose of redressing grievances related to Code of Ethics under the Rules. The body shall also ensure that the member publishers have agreed to adhere to the provisions of the Rules, including furnishing the requisite information under rule 18 of the Rules.
Any change in the composition of the body and/or the membership of the publishers shall be informed to the Ministry as soon as such change takes place.
CNN initiates massive layoffs as cost-cutting measure
According to the company statement, hundreds of jobs could be affected
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 8:15 AM | 2 min read
On Wednesday, multinational cable news channel CNN informed its employees that it has initiated layoffs, which could impact hundreds of jobs at the news network. The company said the move marks "the deepest cuts to the organization in years."
An internal mail to the employees confirmed what they have been bracing for ever since CEO Chris Licht informed them of "unsettling" changes in store.
"Our people are the heart and soul of this organization. It is incredibly hard to say goodbye to any one member of the CNN team, much less many. I recently described this process as a gut punch, because I know that is how it feels for all of us," read the mailer.
The impacted employees will be notified on Thursday through an in-person meeting or Zoom, depending upon the person's location.
The mailer made it clear that people who are eligible for bonuses in 2022 will still receive the same, irrespective of the layoffs.
"I know these changes affect both our departing colleagues and those who remain, and we have resources designed to support you. I will include a link to those resources in my follow up email tomorrow," wrote Licht in the mailer.
With US networks' ad revenue impacted, cost-cutting strategies have been rampant in the media sector. Disney and AMC Networks have also announced restructuring and layoffs as a countermeasure.
CNN saw its last layoff in 2018 when 50 people lost their jobs when the company restructured its digital business
Vikram Kirloskar, Toyota Kirloskar’s Vice-Chairman, no more
Media reports say he died of a heart attack
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 30, 2022 7:44 AM | 1 min read
Toyota Kirloskar Vice-Chairman Vikram Kirloskar has passed away.
According to media reports, he died of a heart attack on Tuesday. He was 64.
As per a post put out by Toyota India, his funeral will be held on Wednesday in Bengaluru.
We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1pm. [2/2] pic.twitter.com/2XuhErUnzD— Toyota India (@Toyota_India) November 29, 2022
Kirloskar is said to have played a key role in bringing Toyota Motor Corp's business to India.
