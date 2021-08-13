TOI tweaks masthead to pay tribute to 'Shershaah of India' Captain Vikram Batra

The publication teamed up with Amazon Prime Videos post the release of 'Shershaah', the biopic of Capt. Batra on August 12

Updated: Aug 13, 2021 9:58 AM
shershaah

In a first-of-its-kind association, Times of India teamed up with Amazon Prime Video to pay a tribute to Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra. The publication has changed its masthead to incorporate the name of his recent biopic 'Shershaah'. The tweaked masthead reads "Shershaah of India."

Shershaah is a film produced by Dharma Productions and distributed by Amazon Prime Videos.  Starring Siddharth Malhotra who plays Captain Batra, the film was premiered on the Amazon platform on August 12.

